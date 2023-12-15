Heidrick & Struggles Welcomes New Principal in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a principal to its Executive Search business in Asia Pacific in November 2023.

Diana Low joined Heidrick & Struggles' Singapore office as a member of the global Consumer Markets Practice. With 20 years of experience in executive search and leadership advisory, she has extensive experience working with clients on C-level and functional positions. Previously, she worked at two other global search firms.

"With her rich industry experience, Diana offers valued insights into building capabilities for our consumer-facing clients, including e-commerce, media and entertainment, and leisure and hospitality," said Stephen McAlinden, regional leader for Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

