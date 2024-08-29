Heineken® Crowns Malaysia's First-Ever Player 0.0 Champion

Heineken® celebrates Malaysia's first-ever Player 0.0 Champion who will get to meet

three-time Formula 1™ World Champion, Max Verstappen, at the global finals in Spain.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its "When You Drive, Never Drink" (WYDND) platform, Heineken® emphasized that the best driver is the one who doesn't drink - unless it is Heineken® 0.0. This crucial message was brought to life via a compelling campaign featuring Max Verstappen, the three-time Formula 1(F1™) World Champion and ambassador for the WYDND campaign and for the first-time ever in Malaysia, Player 0.0.

Winner of Player 0.0 Malaysia Finals

Player 0.0 - Heineken®'s latest initiative - is a mobile and sim racing competition which combines the excitement of racing with the brand's commitment to underscoring the important messaging of "The Best Driver is the one who is not drinking". Since June, over 1,500 participants tried their hand at the game, resulting in an impressive 50,000 game plays, and the search finally came to an end this month. After racing their way to the top, the top 20 racers from the leaderboard were invited to the Player 0.0 Malaysia Finals to showcase their talent, and the opportunity to represent Malaysia in the finals.

Last night, the racing spirit was at an all-time high at Piazza, Pavilion Bukit Jalil as the Player 0.0 Malaysia Finals were held in conjunction with a live viewing of the much-anticipated Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix™, the first race back after the season's summer break. It was a vibrant atmosphere as enthusiasts gathered for an unforgettable experience; but the event was more than just a race. It was a celebration of the sport as fans enjoyed a live screening of the fan-favourite Dutch GP - Max Verstappen's very own home race - and the home of Heineken®. The venue was transformed into a Grand Prix paddock experience with F1™-themed engagements.

As guests enjoyed Heineken® 0.0, they got to witness firsthand the impressive gameplay between the finalists who went wheel-to-wheel on the sim, as Chong Kai Chang emerged as Malaysia's very own 'Player 0.0'. Chong Kai Chang will be representing Malaysia at the global finals held in conjunction with Gamergy, an Esports and gaming festival in Madrid, Spain. The highlight of the global finals is the opportunity to meet three-time F1™ world champion, Max Verstappen. Making it more than just the race, live music performances from favourite local DJs - Blink, Jovynn, Mister Rodrigo, Pitch Shift and Shwan Zod - featured F1™ themed sounds within their setlist that transformed the venue, giving fans a refreshing watch party experience.

"Heineken® has always been about bringing people together by providing refreshing experiences – and what better way to do that than with our Player 0.0 initiative? As a beer brand that promotes responsible consumption, we want to drive the WYDND messaging through unique and innovative ways with mobile and sim racing. Our goal is to inspire consumers to enjoy responsibly and emphasise that the best driver is the one who is not drinking unless it's a Heineken®v 0.0'," said Willemijn Sneep, Marketing Director of Heineken Malaysia Berhad.

Heineken® & Heineken® 0.0 and all promotions are for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. For more information and updates, log on to the website at https://www.heineken.com/my/en/home or follow Heineken® on Instagram ( @HeinekenMY ) and Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/HeinekenMYS /).

