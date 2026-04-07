Heineken® Transforms CBD Office Elevator Into an Afterwork Bar, Surprising Hundreds With an Early First Sip

In just two hours, 384 office workers at One Raffles Quay enjoyed a refreshing, chilled Heineken®, switching straight to out-of-office mode because the first sip is hard to wait for

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken® Singapore has brought afterwork forward in a bold stunt where the brand hijacked an everyday office elevator and turned it into an unexpected bar, serving up that long-anticipated first sip.

Most office workers know the feeling: the workday is still running, but the mind has clocked off. The craving for that refreshing, first sip of beer builds through the last meeting, and peaks somewhere in the commute.

Heineken® transforms an office elevator into an afterwork bar at One Raffles Quay, surprising office workers with their first sip of the evening, hosted by Denise Teo

So instead of making people wait, Heineken® disrupted the usual afterwork routine, delivering an ice-cold first sip right when it's most anticipated.

On 1 April, unsuspecting office workers at One Raffles Quay were teased with a sign that said: "The First Sip Is Hard To Wait For." And at 5.30pm, just as the workday wrapped, the elevator doors opened and afterwork began. Inside, Denise Teo, one of Singapore's top live streamers, surprised them with a Heineken®, turning an ordinary elevator ride to the ground floor into an experience of refreshment and connection.

Dylan Tan, an office worker in the building shared: "I just ended a long meeting, so being treated with a Heineken in the lift was a nice surprise. I could also see everyone's mood instantly lift and people started saying cheers with one another."

"As a brand that champions quality socialising, this stunt brought people together in the most unexpected setting, reminding them that the first sip of Heineken® they've been waiting for after work is closer than they think. It's also a nod that social connections don't have to be complicated, sometimes, all you need is a little spontaneity and a refreshing Heineken® to kickstart everything," said Gemma Goh, Marketing Manager, Heineken® Singapore.

More refreshing Heineken Afterwork Experience coming to you

The elevator stunt marks the start of Heineken® Singapore's Afterwork campaign, championing a more refreshing afterwork routine. From 7 - 16 May 2026, Heineken® unveils Heineken's First Sip House, a pop-up afterwork destination where your first sip is the key that unlocks a night of refreshing discoveries. Guests aged 18 and above can secure their experience via Klook.

Because getting off work and having that first sip of Heineken® with friends is the best part of the day. And it shouldn't have to wait.

Refer to this link for high-resolution images of the elevator takeover.

For more information, please contact:

AKA Asia

Geneva Pichay/ Esther Lee

+65 9648 4254/ +65 9018 2866

[email protected] / [email protected]

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 87,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Heineken