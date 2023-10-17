HeiQ appoints Robert Liu as General Manager of HeiQ China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Liu brings in his extensive experience in the chemical and textile industries in China and overseas.

HeiQ, a global leader in textile and materials innovation, announces that Robert Liu is the newly appointed General Manager of HeiQ China, and will now be leading the company's business operations in a key market for HeiQ.

Robert Liu has a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's degree in Science with over 25 years of experience in the international textile and paper chemical industry. Robert held regional and global roles in Thailand, Switzerland, and Singapore, having also served as Head of Archroma Chemicals (China) and legal representative of the company.

Robert Liu says: "I'm excited to join HeiQ, which has a great reputation for tremendous technology and commitment to sustainability. I hope my experience and expertise can grow the team here in HeiQ China and let more consumers be able to benefit from HeiQ's technology."

According to Andreas Fedtke, Chief Commercial Officer of HeiQ, "the appointment of Robert Liu comes in a crucial time for the company, to open up new business areas and accelerate and expand the growth of HeiQ China."

Robert Liu replaces Celine Huang who led HeiQ China since 2019, building a strong platform for the growth and relevance of HeiQ in the Chinese market.

About HeiQ

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH) and listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON:HEIQ), HeiQ is a leader in textile and materials innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance technologies on the market today. HeiQ strives to improve the lives of billions of people through pioneering textiles and materials innovation. Combining three areas of expertise – scientific research, specialty materials manufacturing, and consumer ingredient branding – HeiQ is the ideal innovation partner to create differentiating and sustainable products and capture the added value at the point of sale. With its 14 offices, 7 manufacturing sites, and 7 R&D hubs, HeiQ today employs 230 professionals. It has a total capacity of 45'000 tons of specialty chemicals per year and serves over 1'000 industrial customers in over 60 countries. Today, HeiQ's consumer goods and medical devices can be found in 56 countries. For more information, visit www.heiq.com

