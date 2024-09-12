Helicap Closes Largest Credit Facility Yet with Xendit's XenCapital: USD$50 Million to Empower Southeast Asian Businesses

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helicap, a leading fintech platform provider specialising in emerging markets, is proud to announce the successful facilitation of a credit facility with XenCapital, the lending arm of Xendit, a fintech unicorn with operations across Southeast Asia and which has raised US$515million in venture capital funding.

Digital lending has been the most active Southeast Asian fintech subsector in 2023, seeing growth in 2024 and projected to grow another 33% in 2025 [1].XenCapital has demonstrated its merchants in the lending space, having disbursed over USD$700 million in loans to businesses across Southeast Asia since its inception in 2021. Its success underscores its robust risk management strategies and deep understanding of the merchants' needs in the region.

"We have arrived at a significant milestone for our business," said David Z Wang, Co-founder of Helicap. "Our partnership with XenCapital aligns with Helicap's mission to ease access to capital to underbanked businesses in Southeast Asia, and we are honoured to work together to achieve this long-term vision. Helicap remains committed to driving financial inclusion in the region, and we are impressed by Xendit's extensive payment ecosystem it has built in the region and its lending know-how."

"We're excited to partner with Helicap to further drive financial inclusion across Southeast Asia. This collaboration enables us to expand our reach and provide much-needed capital to our merchants in the Philippines and beyond," said Moses Lo, Co-founder and CEO of Xendit.

Helicap as a group together with its regulated subsidiaries, have facilitated over USD$370 million in transactions since 2018. Leveraging advanced credit analytics to evaluate millions of loan data points, Helicap ensures informed and responsible decision making.

This collaboration between Helicap and XenCapital represents a synergistic alliance dedicated to empowering businesses and driving economic growth in Southeast Asia.

About Helicap

Helicap is a Singapore-based FinTech firm connecting global investors to private debt opportunities in Southeast Asia. The company's goal is to fill a USD$400 billion financing gap that banks are unable to serve and deploy capital to 300 million underbanked through 1,000 originators in the region. The company's equity backers include Malaysia's leading independent investment bank, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("Kenanga Group"), Japanese financial services firm Credit Saison, Temasek-backed alternative investments firm Tikehau Capital, integrated Asian financial house PhillipCapital, as well as top VC firms East Ventures, Access Ventures, Voveo Capital, and leading Singapore property group Soilbuild Group Holdings.

Over the last 6 years, Helicap has raised more than USD$15 million in paid-up capital via its regulated subsidiaries and deployed almost USD$400 million worth of capital with their in-house data analytics expertise. By leveraging this advanced data-processing capability, they have indirectly served more than 5 million MSMEs and individuals. Helicap's collaboration with Temasek Trust on Southeast Asia's first Financial Inclusion Report exemplifies the commitment to building a visible, impactful, and integrated ecosystem that prioritises sustainable and ethical practices.

Since its inception, Helicap as a group has built exclusive networks with hundreds of platform partners, who have access to a total of 200 million potential borrowers in the region. For more information, visit www.helicap.com .

About Xendit & XenCapital

Xendit is one of the key players in the Southeast Asian payment ecosystem, with a strong presence in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand. Xendit empowers over 6,000 merchants, including major corporations like Samsung, Traveloka, OYO, Garuda Indonesia, and Lazada, by providing a seamless and easy-to-integrate payment gateway. To date, Xendit has raised over US$500 million from global venture capital leaders such as Coatue and Tiger Global Management. In 2023, Xendit processed over 300 million transactions, representing US$40 billion in total payment volume, further solidifying its commitment to supporting businesses of all sizes.

Beyond payment processing, Xendit extends its support to merchants through XenCapital, an emerging alternative lender offering fast and flexible financing to highly viable underbanked businesses. XenCapital leverages a combination of alternative data sources and unique risk scoring criteria to tailor financial solutions to businesses' specific operational needs and growth aspirations. Since 2020, XenCapital has disbursed over US$700 million in loans in the Southeast Asian region, fostering financial inclusion and empowering businesses to thrive.

SOURCE Helicap Pte.Ltd.