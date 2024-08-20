"Hello! Chongqing" Culture and Tourism Promotion Event Opens in Singapore

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing.

Next year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity. On this occasion, the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Cultural and Tourism Development organized a delegation to participate in the Singapore International Travel Fair 2024 from August 15 to 19. They successfully held the "Hello! Chongqing" Singapore cultural and tourism promotion event, continuing to advance culture and tourism cooperation, deepen mutual understanding, and consolidate the major source markets for inbound tourism.

During the fair, the Chongqing cultural and tourism delegation carefully arranged a series of unique and vibrant depictions of Ba-Yu charm, showcasing the grandeur of the Yangtze Three Gorges, the wonders of world natural heritage, the depth of world cultural heritage, and the fantasy of the "8D Magic City," creating a captivating and immersive experience. Chongqing's booth became the highlight of the exhibition area.

Notably, the fair featured a special live broadcast room for new media. Through platforms like TikTok and Facebook, global tourists could virtually experience the charm of Chongqing, known as the "city that loves its visitors the most," and directly purchase travel products.

Singaporean film stars Terence Cao, Collin Chee, and Angela Ang added infinite fun to the live broadcast. At this fair, Terence Cao appeared on camera again to share his unforgettable experiences and unique perspectives of Chongqing, calling it "a reunion across mountains and seas." This gave Singaporean viewers a more intuitive and profound understanding of Chongqing and also significantly enhanced the international visibility and influence of Chongqing tourism.

During the fair, the Chongqing cultural and tourism delegation engaged in in-depth discussions with Singaporean cultural and tourism enterprises. Several cooperation intentions were reached regarding tourism products, market promotion, and mutual customer referrals, laying a solid foundation for further expanding Chongqing tourism into the Singaporean and Southeast Asian markets.

The successful participation of the Chongqing cultural and tourism delegation in the Singapore International Travel Fair 2024 not only showcased Chongqing's rich resources and unique charm but also promoted deeper cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation between China and Singapore. With the ongoing deepening of cooperation, it is believed that more Singaporean tourists will come to understand, fall in love with, and visit Chongqing, experiencing the cyber charm of the "8D Magic City," while more Chongqing tourists will visit Singapore to experience the unique allure of the "Lion City."

SOURCE iChongqing