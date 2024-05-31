Hello Health Group (HHG) Welcomes 5i Ventures (5iV) as Leading Investor, Paving the Way for Future Growth

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Health Group (HHG), the leading digital health and wellness platform in Asia, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the Singapore-based 5i Ventures (5iV) acquisition of a major stake in HHG. Following the transaction, 5iV will be the new leading investor and is dedicated to supporting the next phase of HHG's outstanding growth. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in HHG's journey to further expand its position as the foremost digital health and wellness ecosystem across Asia.

"Knowledge is key to improve people's lives, to make them healthy and happy. It is essential to build trust and to share knowledge about health and wellness in an accessible way. HHG has shown an impressive dedication and commitment to creating a positive impact across Asian societies by doing exactly that. We are looking forward to working with HHG and leveraging 5iV's substantial resources, network, and operational expertise to accelerate the growth of the business." said Dieter Schlosser on behalf of 5iV.

Charles Toomey, Executive Chairman of HHG, expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved in facilitating this partnership. "We are thrilled to welcome Dieter Schlosser and Dominic Schacher to the Board of HHG. Their extraordinary networks and extensive experience in entrepreneurship and building businesses is an exciting addition to HHG and we are confident that their involvement will significantly contribute to achieving our ambitious commercial and strategic milestones."

With this new partnership, HHG is poised to enhance its digital health and wellness solutions, further empowering millions of people across Asia to make better-informed decisions, and enabling them to live healthier and happier lives. The company looks forward to leveraging the expertise and resources of 5i Ventures to drive future growth and value creation for all stakeholders.

The acquisition by 5iV was supported by Aument Capital Partners, the Singapore-based multi-family office for exceptional entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.aument-capital.com

For more information contact: https://hellohealthgroup.com/contact/for-client/

About Hello Health Group

Hello Health Group is dedicated to leading the digital health and wellness revolution across Asia. Our mission is to empower millions of people to make better-informed decisions, enabling them to live healthier and happier lives. Through innovative solutions and a commitment to excellence, we strive to deliver superior health and wellness outcomes for our users, customers, clients, and business partners.

About 5I Ventures

5I Ventures, the Singapore-based investment vehicle of Dieter Schlosser, is focused on helping scale high growth, tech companies in Asia and beyond. Dieter is the former CEO of SoftwareOne, who led the company to a billion-dollar valuation and a successful IPO on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

About Aument Capital Partners

Aument Capital Partners is a multi-family office that provides comprehensive investment services catered specifically to the needs of entrepreneurs. Our community of partners source and access a unique deal flow. Through our in-house due diligence team, structuring, and capital raising abilities, Aument Capital Partners offers clients exciting private market opportunities and gives our partners the opportunity to lead investment rounds.

SOURCE Hello Heath Group