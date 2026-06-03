Helsinki Invites International Companies to Explore R&D Partnerships in Life Sciences and AI & Deep Tech

HELSINKI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helsinki Partners, together with the City of Helsinki and the University of Helsinki, is inviting international companies to explore research and development partnerships at two of the city's leading innovation environments. Through the 90 Hour Helsinki Program, senior decision makers from established companies and scaleups are currently exploring Finland's business ecosystem over three intensive days, meeting relevant organisations and exploring partnership opportunities for AI & Deep Tech R&D.

For many international companies, R&D expansion comes with real barriers: lack of specialist talent, limited access to laboratory or cleanroom space, and the high cost of building local infrastructure. Helsinki innovation partnerships address these challenges directly – instead of investing heavily in facilities and hiring from scratch, companies can get straight to work with partner organisations, researchers, and thesis students.

Helsinki's innovation clusters drive global breakthroughs

The 90 Hour Helsinki Program gives access to two university-driven innovation clusters: Viikki is a leading ecosystem for life sciences, biotech, and sustainability, and Kumpula for AI and deep tech research. Both clusters align with the University of Helsinki's Future Technologies research area, which emphasises responsible and ethical approaches to new technologies.

"Our research is rooted in both scientific excellence and responsibility," said Jouni Hirvonen, Vice-Rector of Innovation, Infrastructures and Facilities at the University of Helsinki. "Collaborating with international companies allows us to commercialise and scale innovations that both advance technology and contribute to sustainable and ethical solutions for society."

Organisations active across the clusters include the Natural Resources Institute Finland, HiLIFE, the Ellis Institute, the Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence (FCAI), and the LUMI AI Factory. Participants choose the track most relevant to their business and spend the day with researchers, companies, and ecosystem partners on that campus.



R&D without the upfront investment

Finland's R&D funding landscape and cost-efficient operating environment make Helsinki one of the most practical locations in Europe for early-stage collaboration. For companies outside of the EU region, the city offers a stable European base at a time when trade conditions are shifting, with direct flight connections to major cities across Asia and Americas.

"Helsinki offers a unique environment where companies can directly engage with top research, advanced facilities, emerging talent, and the exciting startup culture," said Heidi Humala, Director, Business Environment at Business Helsinki, City of Helsinki. "Through close collaboration, Helsinki enables private companies to accelerate their R&D without the need for heavy upfront investments."

Innovation partnerships in practice

ASM, a global leader in semiconductor equipment, has been working with the University of Helsinki for more than two decades. The company expanded its collaboration in 2022 with the launch of the ALD Center of Excellence, a new centre focused on developing advanced materials for next-generation microchips used in AI systems, medical devices, and energy-efficient electronics.

This long-term partnership is one example of the public-private co-innovation that Helsinki supports, and that the 90 Hour Helsinki Program is designed to build.

"Helsinki is known for its trust-based business culture and functional public–private partnerships," said Clarisse Berggårdh, CEO at Helsinki Partners. "By joining the 3-day 90 Hour Helsinki Program, companies can experience this culture firsthand and start building meaningful collaborations."

Applications are now open for the 90 Hour Helsinki Program taking place 28–30 September, 2026. The application period closes on 14 August, 2026.

Read more and apply here.

Facts at a glance • Helsinki is the most cost-efficient city in Europe for biotech and pharma R&D • The Helsinki region ranks 1st in the EU for innovative SMEs collaborating with others • The region also leads in R&D expenditure in the business sector and international scientific co-publications • The University of Helsinki ranks in the top 1% of universities globally • ASM's partnership with the University of Helsinki spans more than 20 years

For more information, please contact:

Eelis Torvinen

Marketing & Communications Manager, Helsinki Partners

[email protected]

Sonja Malin

Senior Advisor, Helsinki Partners

[email protected]

+358 400 175 636

About the 90 Hour Helsinki Program and Helsinki Partners

The 90 Hour Helsinki Program, organised by Helsinki Partners, gives senior decision makers direct access to Helsinki's life sciences and deep tech ecosystems over three intensive days. The programme includes briefings on the Finnish business environment, visits to research organisations and companies, and tailored meetings across the Viikki and Kumpula campuses. Helsinki Partners covers accommodation during the programme for up to four days for one representative per company.

Helsinki Partners is the City of Helsinki's international investment promotion and city marketing company, providing free expansion services for businesses looking to establish a presence in Finland.

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SOURCE Helsinki Partners