Helsinki Named World's Most Sustainable Travel Destination

HELSINKI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helsinki has achieved its target of being the world's most sustainable destination. The Finnish capital was ranked number one in the latest Global Destination Sustainability (GDS) Index, which was published on 16 October 2024.

The Global Destination Sustainability Index measures the sustainability of travel destinations in four different categories using more than 70 indicators. The comparison includes more than a hundred cities throughout the world that have invested in sustainability. Helsinki has performed well in the GDS Index in the past: in 2023, our ranking was fourth.

"Being named the world's most sustainable travel destination is proof of the long-term work that has been done in Helsinki. We are developing and growing tourism sustainably together with tourism operators and local residents. The first place we have now achieved indicates that we are on the right path," comments Juhana Vartiainen, Mayor of Helsinki.

Visitors appreciate sustainable destinations and services

The Global Destination Sustainability (GDS) Index evaluates sustainability across four key areas: Destination Management, Supplier Performance, Environmental Performance, and Social Performance. Helsinki has traditionally performed very well in the index, particularly in environmental performance at the city level. This year, Helsinki ranked first in Destination Management, Supplier Performance, and Environmental Performance, and second in Social Progress. The city invests in enhancing the social sustainability of tourism by supporting local businesses on their path to sustainability and increasing resources for the development of tourist destinations.

"International studies show that travellers are increasingly looking for more sustainable services and destinations. There will no doubt be increasing demand for the world's most sustainable tourist destination in the future," says Nina Vesterinen, Tourism Director at the City of Helsinki.

Getting around Helsinki by public transport or bike is easy. Photo: Julia Kivelä, Visit Finland.

Work continues on sustainable and smart tourism

Helsinki's city strategy has set the goal of being the most sustainable and smartest tourist destination. Helsinki's Climate Action Plan for Tourism and Events also outlines Helsinki's goal of being at the top of the world in terms of sustainability, as verified by indexes and certifications. The goal has been to achieve the top spot in the Global Destination Sustainability (GDS) Index by 2025 at the latest.

In addition to tourism, Helsinki is committed to reducing emissions in all its activities. Helsinki's goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Carbon neutrality targets will be achieved especially by increasing the share of renewable energy in heat and electricity production, as well as energy efficiency measures in buildings. The City of Helsinki has also invested in low-emission transport solutions: more than 30 percent of the bus fleet in the Helsinki region has been electrified, and over 30 kilometres of new tramways will be introduced in Helsinki over the next decade.

The City of Helsinki has several sustainability-related projects and measures underway. In terms of tourism, the most important of these are the development of inclusive tourism and additional investments in the participation of local residents in the development of tourism. The City of Helsinki measures the carbon footprint of tourism, promotes Helsinki's Climate Action Plan for Tourism, and supports tourism companies on the path of sustainable travelling. The City of Helsinki is also interested in close collaboration with other tourist destinations on a national and international level.

More information:

Sara Jäntti

Senior Manager, PR & Communications

Helsinki Partners

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/r/helsinki-named-world-s-most-sustainable-travel-destination,c4052543

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/nina-vesterinen---jukka-punamaki-gds-awards,c3343083 Nina Vesterinen & Jukka Punamaki GDS awards https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/public-transport-in-helsinki,c3343084 Public transport in Helsinki https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/hurray-helsinki-,c3343088 Hurray Helsinki! https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/helsinki-from-above,c3343093 Helsinki from above

SOURCE Helsinki Partners