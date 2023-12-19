Helsinki opens 90 Day Finn and Venture Nordics Programs 2024

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helsinki Partners' 90 Day Finn and Venture Nordic Programs are open for applications. The programs offer unrivalled opportunities for C-suite executives, international fund managers and business owners looking to expand business to Europe.

Want to experience the world's happiest country? City-owned Helsinki Partners — a city marketing, investment and talent attraction company — opened its coveted 90 Day Finn and Venture Nordics programs during Slush 2023. The 90 Day Finn Program is Helsinki Partners' pioneering initiative, earning high acclaim from the likes of Forbes, The BBC and Fortune. Since its launch in 2019, the program has continuously evolved and improved to attract over 6000 applicants and 40 influential alumni members. Today, its foundation is the framework for new initiatives like Venture Nordics. Both programs offer unique access to Helsinki's ecosystem, ranked as the best business environment in the world and one of the fastest-growing VC investment ecosystems in Europe.

90 Day Finn 2024: Open for applications

Applications for 90 Day Finn are open until the 29th of February, 2024. Fifteen participants will be selected to join the program in Helsinki, Finland, from August to November 2024.

The 90 Day Finn Program gives 15 business professionals the chance to spend up to 90 days living and working like a Finn. From business visits to networking opportunities and family-friendly leisure events, the 90 Day Finn Program is designed to support business development and offer unique access to the Nordics.

Now in its 4th year, the program bolsters Nordic innovation and strengthens international business opportunities. With innovation at its core, Helsinki Partners works with the alumni members to improve the program year-on-year. This year, Helsinki Partners announced it will hone its ideal candidate to C-suite executives, corporate decision-makers and influential industry leaders looking to set up operations in Europe. These profiles are known to benefit the most from the program.

There's also a new option to shorten the experience to 30 days instead of 90 days. "The 2024 version of 90 Day Finn will kick off with a 30-day intensive immersion, recommended for all participants, and continue with an optional 60-day period", says Sami Häikiö, Program Manager, 90 Day Finn at Helsinki Partners.

Venture Nordics 2024: Open for applications

Applications for the Venture Nordics program are open until the 18th of February, 2024. Up to 10 participants will be selected to join the program in Helsinki, Finland, from the 30th of May to the 7th of June 2024.

Helsinki Partners announced the launch of Venture Nordics, a new program for international fund managers and Limited Partners (LPs). It's ideal for VCs looking to expand business to Europe or invest in Nordic funds in Finland. The program is built on the same foundational framework as 90 Day Finn but with more focus on investment and operational strategies in Finland.

Why a dedicated program for international fund managers looking to invest in Europe? Helsinki ranks alongside prolific unicorn factories like Stockholm, Oslo, and Copenhagen, earning 6th place in the Global Innovation Index. Arguably one of Europe's most overlooked investment hubs, investors like Leo Capital are increasingly setting up operations in the world's happiest country.

Venture Nordics is a 9-day immersive journey into Finland's venture ecosystem. It aims to support international investors with exclusive access to uncover European investment gems. Four to 10 participants will get the chance to network with Finland's top venture capitalists (VCs), Limited Partners (LPs), startups and other key ecosystem players across burgeoning sectors like gaming, software, greentech and medtech.

