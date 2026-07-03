HEMET 2026 Set for July in Hangzhou, Putting Hydrogen and Electrochemical Energy in the Spotlight

HANGZHOU, China, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from china-nengyuan.com

HEMET 2026

As wind and solar become mainstay power sources, turning intermittent green electricity into storable, transportable molecules has become an urgent question — and hydrogen is its lightest, most elegant answer. Electrochemistry, meanwhile, weaves a quiet intelligence across materials and systems. From alkaline membranes to solid-state batteries, from slashing hydrogen costs to zero-carbon chemicals, every lab breakthrough is knocking on the door of real-world deployment. Against this backdrop, the 1st International Conference on Hydrogen, Electrochemistry and Modern Energy Engineering Technologies (HEMET 2026) will be held in Hangzhou, China, on July 23–24, 2026, bringing together global researchers, engineers and industry professionals for in-depth discussions on green hydrogen production, water electrolysis, fuel cells, hydrogen storage and transport, electrochemical energy conversion, advanced energy storage and decarbonization.

Designed to bridge academia and industry, the two-day event spans five tracks: thermal processes and energy systems, electrochemical energy conversion and hydrogen production, fuel cells and power systems, advanced combustion and low-carbon fuels, and energy storage and infrastructure. By linking lab-scale discoveries with engineering-scale deployment, HEMET 2026 aims to accelerate the real-world rollout of advanced energy technologies.

Authors are invited to submit papers through the conference system or via [email protected] before June 30, 2026. All accepted and presented papers will be published in the Journal of Physics: Conference Series (JPCS) and submitted for indexing by EI Compendex, Scopus and other major databases.

For more information, visit https://www.ichemet.com or contact conference secretary Seren at +86 18624401052.

SOURCE china-nengyuan.com