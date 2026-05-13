Backed by more than 20 years of experience fueling elite athletes, Herbalife brings its proven performance nutrition expertise to wellness seekers worldwide

HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, announced the launch of its "Fuel Like Ronaldo" campaign, a global initiative that translates elite athlete nutrition and performance strategies into practical guidance for everyday wellness seekers.

Herbalife and Cristiano Ronaldo bring performance nutrition to everyday routines with “Fuel Like Ronaldo” Campaign.

Backed by more than 20 years of experience working with professional athletes, including its long-standing partnership with global sports icon Cristiano Ronaldo, Herbalife is making its sports nutrition expertise widely accessible to help consumers optimize energy, support recovery, and build healthier daily routines. The launch comes as global attention turns to soccer's biggest stage this summer, highlighting how the discipline and preparation of elite athletes can inspire healthier habits.

"For more than two decades, Herbalife has been helping elite athletes optimize performance through science-backed nutrition programs," said Herbalife Chief Executive Officer Stephan Gratziani. "The 'Fuel Like Ronaldo' campaign makes Herbalife's nutrition expertise accessible to everyone. We are combining our expertise in performance nutrition with new digital tools to create a simple, effective system that can help anyone live a healthier, more active life."

From Sports Science to Daily Routine

The campaign simplifies complex sports science into a four-step framework:

Prepare : Learn how to properly prepare your body with balanced nutrition and hydration for the day ahead.

: Learn how to properly prepare your body with balanced nutrition and hydration for the day ahead. Perform : Discover strategies for sustaining energy and focus during daily work and physical activities.

: Discover strategies for sustaining energy and focus during daily work and physical activities. Recover : Understand how to efficiently restore strength and support muscle repair.

: Understand how to efficiently restore strength and support muscle repair. Repeat: Build consistency to create a foundation for long-term wellness.

A Partnership Built on Performance

Herbalife is the #1 protein shake in the world1 and the #1 active and lifestyle nutrition brand in the world2, trusted by more than 120 professional athletes and teams across more than 35 sports. In soccer, Herbalife supports more than 20 sponsorships worldwide, including men's and women's athletes and teams as well as youth development programs, anchored by its more than 20-year partnership with LA Galaxy, the longest-running jersey sponsorship in Major League Soccer history.

Herbalife's relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo reflects a shared commitment to performance-driven nutrition. Since 2013, Herbalife has supported Ronaldo's training and recovery with products such as Formula 1 protein shakes and Herbalife24® CR7 Drive, a hydration drink developed with Ronaldo to help meet the demands of elite competition. The partnership has since expanded into personalized nutrition, including Ronaldo's investment in Herbalife's Pro2col™ digital platform and Herbalife's acquisition of certain assets of Bioniq, a personalized supplements company supported by Ronaldo. Together, these efforts reflect a shared vision of making advanced, athlete-level nutrition more accessible.

The campaign is inspired by Herbalife's work in sports and is grounded in a simple idea: while elite athletes optimize every detail of their routines, the same foundational principles apply to everyday life. Hydration, for example, plays a critical role in energy, focus, and recovery, yet many people fall short. "Fuel Like Ronaldo" brings these insights to life, showing how simple, consistent habits can make a meaningful difference.

"Discipline in nutrition has always been a key part of my success, both on and off the pitch," said Cristiano Ronaldo. "I've worked with Herbalife for many years and believe in the power of consistent, structured fueling. The 'Fuel Like Ronaldo' campaign is about sharing those principles so anyone can perform, recover, and feel their best every day."

A Global Campaign Experience

"Fuel Like Ronaldo" comes to life through a fully integrated global activation delivered across multiple touchpoints, including immersive fan activations at major sporting moments, social media content featuring expert and athlete-led wellness insights, and an always-on digital experience where audiences can explore practical ways to fuel like a pro.

Herbalife's more than 2 million independent distributors are a key component of this initiative, bringing the campaign to life in communities around the world by helping their customers integrate the principles of the campaign's four-step framework into their daily routines. The campaign will also feature a Ronaldo-inspired shake made with Herbalife products used by Cristiano Ronaldo, giving consumers a tangible way to experience his fueling approach.

To learn more about Herbalife and explore the "Fuel Like Ronaldo" digital space, visit www.fuellikeronaldo.com.

(1) Source: Euromonitor; CH2025ed, protein shake as sports protein powder, sports protein RTDs, meal replacement, supplement nutrition drinks & protein supplements; combined % RSP share GBO for 2024.

(2) Source: Euromonitor; CH2025ed, active & lifestyle nutrition as weight management & wellbeing, sports nutrition and vitamins & dietary supplements definitions; combined % RSP share GBO for 2024.

RTD = Ready to Drink; RSP = Retail Selling Price; GBO = Global Brand Owner.

Herbalife is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or an official sponsor or partner of FIFA or the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, visit https://ir.herbalife.com.

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SOURCE Herbalife Ltd.