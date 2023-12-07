Herbalife Introduces Array of New Wellness Products Tailored to Needs of Consumers in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a global health and wellness company, today announced that during the year to date it has launched 20 unique products (43 product SKUs) in Asia Pacific markets, including formulations specially tailored to the needs of local consumers.

The launch of these new products underscores Herbalife's focus on science-based innovation, and diversifying the existing range targeting weight management, daily nutrition supplementation, fitness and performance, and skin and body care, to meet shifting consumer demands.

According to Herbalife's recent Asia Pacific Health Priority Survey, 77% of consumers in the Asia Pacific region became more health conscious as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and are increasingly prioritizing a healthy, active lifestyle, which includes healthier food choices in tandem with consuming dietary supplements.

"Our deep roots in Asia Pacific, combined with the close connections with our distributor community, ensure we can understand and respond to the evolving needs of consumers in the region," said Stephen Conchie, Regional President for Asia Pacific and China at Herbalife. "Hence, we are continuously innovating to create new products with flavors suiting local palates or targeting specific health needs, to help consumers achieve their unique wellness goals."

New Product Highlights

Meal Replacement and Protein Supplements

Around the world, more than five million Formula 1 protein shakes are consumed every day – helping make Herbalife the #1 brand in the world in meal replacement and protein supplements combined[1]. Adding to the robust flavor profile of Formula 1 protein shake is Red Bean and Coix Seed, launched in Hong Kong and Macau to suit the flavor preference of local people. Meanwhile, Formula 1 Select was launched in Singapore; this plant-based protein shake caters to vegetarians or people with specific dietary requirements.

Nutritional Supplements

Herbalife also offers a vast portfolio of dietary supplements, encompassing solutions for heart health, digestive health, immunity, relaxation and more. Products launched this year include:

Beta Life/ Beta Heart in Taiwan and Thailand . Formulated with Oatwell™ oat beta-glucan to regulate bodily functions, this product supports everyday health.

in and . Formulated with Oatwell™ oat beta-glucan to regulate bodily functions, this product supports everyday health. Red Ginseng Gel in Korea. Packaged in a convenient single-serve gel format, this product contains 12mg of ginsenosides to boost immunity and reduce fatigue.

in Korea. Packaged in a convenient single-serve gel format, this product contains 12mg of ginsenosides to boost immunity and reduce fatigue. Relaxation Tea in the Philippines and Vietnam . Formulated with a herbal blend and a delightful peppermint flavor, this tea supports relaxation and calms the body and mind.

Sports Nutrition

Herbalife24 is a comprehensive performance nutrition line dedicated to helping active people and athletes achieve their goals. Launched in Japan, Herbalife24 BCAAs is formulated with branched-chain amino acids and leucine to support sports performance, while the green apple flavor especially appeals to local consumers.

Awards and Certifications Testify to Product Quality

Herbalife products are grounded in science and backed by a global network of more than 300 doctors and experts in nutrition, science and health. Attesting its commitment to product excellence, Herbalife has won numerous awards and certifications reflecting consumer trust in its products, coupled with recognition of product quality and efficacy. Among notable awards won by the company in Asia Pacific this year are:

Grand award at the Most Trusted Brand Awards in Korea (the health functional food category), hosted by Digital Chosun Ilbo and sponsored by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs;

in Korea (the health functional food category), hosted by Digital Chosun Ilbo and sponsored by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs; SNQ certificate for 19 Herbalife products from the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry in Taiwan , in recognition of high safety and quality standards;

for 19 Herbalife products from the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry in , in recognition of high safety and quality standards; Golden Products for Public Health Award for 17 Herbalife products, from Vietnam Association of Functional Foods, in recognition of product quality, safety, and effectiveness in enhancing public health.

"Our commitment to quality is a continuous journey; this commitment enables us to support millions of distributors and their customers with the very best nutrition products every single day," added Conchie.

[1]Source Euromonitor International Limited; per Consumer Health 2023ed, meal replacement and protein supplements definitions; combined % RSP share GBO, 2022 data.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

SOURCE Herbalife Asia Pacific