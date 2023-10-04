Herbalife's Asia Pacific Simply Recycle Challenge Results in Over 744,000 Product Canisters Submitted for Recycling

- Plus 14,679 Trees Will be Planted to Support a Thriving Planet

HONG KONG, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global premier health and wellness company, Herbalife, today announced the results of its second Simply Recycle Challenge in Asia Pacific, a regional initiative that motivated its Independent Distributors to submit used Herbalife product canisters for recycling. Held from April to September this year, the Challenge inspired 1,500 Herbalife distributors and Nutrition Club owners in 14 markets spanning the Asia Pacific region to submit 744,654 product canisters, which will in turn lead to 14,679 trees being planted to reduce the effects of climate change.

First launched last year, Herbalife's Simply Recycle Challenge covers markets in Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. The regional Challenge sees a total of 1,456,654 canisters being submitted for recycling in 2022 and this year.

"The Challenge is an important part of our Go Green initiative in Asia Pacific, demonstrating our continued commitment to environmental sustainability," said Stephen Conchie, Regional President, Herbalife Asia Pacific and China. "I'm delighted that it resulted in more canisters being submitted than last year. Together with our distributors, we are making positive impacts that not only help improve the health and well-being of people in our communities, but also build a healthy planet for a sustainable future."

For this year's Challenge, Herbalife has again partnered with non-profit organization One Tree Planted, which will plant one tree for every 50 canisters recycled by participants. According to One Tree Planted, a tree on average absorbs about 10 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year for the first 20 years. Hence, as 14,679 trees will be planted, this year's Challenge can contribute to an estimated 146 tonnes of carbon dioxide being sequestered from the atmosphere each year for the next 20 years – equivalent to 21.5 around-the-world trips of carbon footprint generated by a diesel car.

The Simply Recycle Challenge is helping drive Herbalife's ongoing efforts to support recycling. Additionally, Herbalife has implemented initiatives at its facilities, as well as sales and distribution centers in more than 30 markets around the world, to incentivize recycling of Company product packaging and educate customers about recycling and waste reduction. In 2021 and 2022, these local programs resulted in 5,475 metric tons of materials recycled.

For more information on Herbalife's sustainability efforts, please view the company's Global Sustainability Report.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and environmental organizations to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

SOURCE Herbalife Asia Pacific