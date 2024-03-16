HEYTEA Enters South Korea by Opening the First Store in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China's new style tea originator and the creator of Cheese Tea, HEYTA celebrates the grand opening of its first store in Korea on Mar. 15, 2024. Situated in Apgujeong, Gangnam District, Seoul, the capital's heart of fashion and culture, the store will offer local consumers with new-generation Chinese tea drinks featuring ALL REAL ingredients, such as fresh fruits, original tea leaves and premium milk. The entry to South Korea also reinforces HEYTEA's leading position in Asia's new style tea drink market. Based on this endeavor, HEYTEA will continue to expand its presence in major markets across Asia and the globe.

HEYTEA Apgujeong Store

The Apgujeong store is over 80m2 down the street and is surrounded by boutique stores, fashion stores as well as popular bakeries. A most vibrant area in Seoul, Apgujeong attracts a great many fashion icons and tourists every day. Such a location indicates HEYTEA's determination to embrace and serve consumers in Seoul and endorses its position as a leading brand. Local consumers will have a chance to approach unique Chinese tea culture which will make the store a new "Instagram Worthy" location.

The Apgujeong store will offer new-generation Chinese tea drinks made from ALL REAL ingredients of genuine quality, such as "real milk, real tea, real fruit and real cane sugar". Statistics show that Korea's tea-related industry recorded a total revenue of $120 million in 2023, and it is expected to continue to grow at 2.85% per annum from 2024 to 2028. Currently, bubble tea drinks made from instant tea powders and artificial additives are a mainstream of the market, but consumers expect to have healthier tea drinks of higher quality. HEYTEA's commitment to quality well distinguishes itself from conventional tea drink providers in Korea, bringing a refreshing alternative for local consumers.

In general, four series of choices will be offered in the Apgujeong store, including "Seasonal Inspirations", "Refreshing Real Fruit Teas", "Classic Real Dairy Milk Teas" and "Refreshing Finest Teas". Classic HEYTEA drinks will be included in the menu, such as "Very Grape Heytea (Original)", "Very Grape Cheese (Original)", "Mango Grapefruit Sago", "Roasted Brown Bobo Milk (Original)", "Strawberry Mulberry Black" and "Regal Aqua Green Jasmine Cheese (Original)", among others. After-tax prices will range from 3,900 KRW to 7,400 KRW per cup at a moderate average of 6,100 KRW (excluding additional toppings).

In addition, HEYTEA's world-popular "Most Romantic HEYTEA City Fridge Magnets" will also be available in the Apgujeong store: a limited Seoul Only edition inspired by the city's iconic Namsan Tower (N Seoul Tower), popular for its unique position to enjoy Seoul's amazing night view and the countless "love padlocks" on its rooftop terrace. The magnet will feature the romantic Namsan Tower at night and HEYTEA logo forming a finger heart, symbolizing the romantic and joyful moments shared between lovers. HEYTEA hopes to provide a chance for customers to feel the sense of love while enjoying the drinks.

As the first Chinese new style tea drink brand going global, HEYTEA launched its first overseas store in Singapore in 2018. In 2023, it accelerated its global expansion by entering several new markets, including the U.K, Australia, Canada, the U.S. and Malaysia. The new store in Seoul demonstrates HEYTEA's confidence in the Korean market and broadens its presence in Asia. In the future, HEYTEA will bring Korean consumers genuine-quality products and forge joyful brand experience to all.

About HEYTEA

HEYTEA is the originator of China's new style tea. In 2012, HEYTEA began under humble circumstances in Jiangbianli, Guangdong, China. Armed with the principal of using only REAL ingredients and NO creamer, plant-based powder, artificial flavors or colorants, HEYTEA revolutionized the entire new tea beverage industry by creating the first Cheese Tea by blending cheese foam with fresh tea. With its mission and vision of "Drive Quality, Spark Joy" HEYTEA is committed to rejuvenating Chinese traditional tea culture and making high-quality tea products available to all consumers. In 2018, HEYTEA expanded its reach internationally, beginning its globalization strategy. Currently, HEYTEA has more than 3,000 stores worldwide.

