HEYTEA Opens Its First Concept Store in Myeongdong, Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HEYTEA, the globally renowned New Style Tea brand, officially announces the opening of its first concept store in Myeongdong, marking a significant milestone in the brand's expansion into the Korean market. Since launching its first store in Seoul's Apgujeong district this past March, HEYTEA has quickly gained widespread attention among consumers, followed by the opening of its second store in Hongdae in July. The launch of the Myeongdong concept store will further solidify HEYTEA's presence and influence in Korea.

Myeongdong is a famed shopping and tourist destination in Seoul, attracting both international visitors and locals with its wide array of global brands. As HEYTEA's first concept store in Korea, the three-story space embodies the brand's modern Zen aesthetic, creating a unique blend of tradition and modernity. Inspired by the classic Chinese literature "Lofty Mountains and Flowing Streams", the store design incorporates the elements of water—its form, color, and sound—capturing the fluidity and tones of water and integrating them into the building's facade as well as the second and third-floor interiors. The result is a harmonious space that offers an immersive experience of Asian tea culture. Amid the bustling energy of Myeongdong, this tranquil Zen-inspired environment allows visitors to enjoy the subtle aroma of tea, helping them find peace and relaxation, offering a peaceful retreat for those seeking a moment of respite in their busy lives.

About HEYTEA

HEYTEA began in 2012 in a modest, 300-square-foot shop situated in an alley in Jiangbianli, China. It revolutionized the entire tea beverage industry with their commitment to using only REAL ingredients, eliminating the use of creamer, artificial flavors and tea powders. HEYTEA is the originator of Cheese Tea, an innovative fusion of creamy cheese foam with fresh tea, captivating drinkers globally. Its New Asian Tea aims to refresh the traditional tea culture and provide innovative, high-quality tea experiences to a global audience. The brand's philosophy centers around delivering a sense of joy and tranquility through tea polyphenols, infusing life with moments of inspiration and calm. HEYTEA's core motto—JOY TEA INSPIRATION—reflects not just the pleasure derived from a cup of tea but the harmonious fusion of tea and creativity. With over 4,000 stores worldwide, HEYTEA has successfully expanded into markets such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. The grand opening of the Myeongdong concept store in Seoul is not only the epitome of HEYTEA's "modern Zen" philosophy but also a significant step in the brand's continued expansion in Korea.

SOURCE HEYTEA