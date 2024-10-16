HGC Global Communications Launches Data Center Interconnect Clusters to Transform Connectivity Across Asia

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, is pleased to announce the launch of Data Center Interconnect (DCI) clusters in key mature and emerging data hubs across Asia. This strategic initiative aims to elevate exceptional in-country and inter-country connectivity, providing enterprise solutions specifically designed to meet the evolving demands of the globe digital landscape.

HGC as the Leading Operator in Establishing In-Country DCI Clusters Across Asia

Connecting emerging hubs - Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, coupled with mature hubs - Hong Kong and Singapore to form extensive DCI clusters (PRNewsfoto/HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC))

HGC's expertise in navigating the criteria shaping the digital transformation of emerging hubs in Southeast Asia has enabled the successful launch of DCI in key locations such as Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. Coupled with mature hubs in Hong Kong and Singapore, this initiative forms an extensive DCI infrastructure that connects major data centers across Asia. HGC fully manages well-established infrastructure and local expertise in each location within DCI cluster, ensuring low latency and a swift mean time to recovery (MTTR). With over 30 years of experience, the HGC team in Hong Kong headquarters will provide comprehensive support to regional operations while enhancing local services. The DCI clusters will be offered to our carriers partners, combining to their networks enhancing its strength and integration to their DCI infrastructure. By combining experienced headquarters support with local expertise, HGC is dedicated to further elevating and uplifting its service offerings.

Expanding Inter-Country Connectivity: HGC's Unique Proposition in Regional DCI Clusters

Building on HGC's In-Country DCI clusters, the company presents a unique proposition within the regional DCI landscape across Asia. This strategic advantage allows HGC to deliver diverse and flexible cross-country DCI services, facilitating seamless access for customers from Africa, Americas, Europe and the Middle East who are looking to enter the region.

With extensive experience in expanding international markets, HGC's well-trained team excels at managing unexpected incidents. In such situations, HGC is equipped to provide alternative services for affected clients, utilizing its extensive global connections.

HGC's Connectivity Solutions: Navigating the Digital Transformation

In response to increasing demand of AI and other emerging applications in the digital era, there is a heightened need for robust connectivity. Leveraging HGC's strengths in both In-Country and inter-country presences, the company is ideally positioned to provide a variety of customized low-latency cross-border connectivity, ICT services, and cybersecurity solutions, all built on a robust regional DCI fabric. These connectivity services include Eyeball-as-a-Service, IP-related services, and AMS-IX - the internet exchange solution.

Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President, International Business of HGC said: "We are eager to showcase HGC's DCI clusters which we believe will perfectly meet the digital transformation needs of enterprises. Our unique strengths in Asia, combined with our global reputation and network, position this solution to effectively address the challenges of shifting the emerging economies to modernize inclusively in the rapidly digitalising era."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 21 global offices and staff presence in 33 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibreoptic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

