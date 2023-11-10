HGC Group appoints Daniel Chung as Executive Vice President – Strategic Assignments & Carrier Business

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited ("HGC" or "the Group") announced the appointment of Daniel Chung as Executive Vice President – Strategic Assignments & Carrier Business, with immediate effect. Daniel will oversee the Carrier Business in Hong Kong, and further spearhead strategic development initiatives assigned in the region.

In his new advanced role, Daniel and his team will work closely with different business units for synergized business opportunities, leveraging HGC's leading position in the telecommunications industry.

With a rich professional journey spanning over three decades in the telecommunications industry, Daniel has consistently demonstrated a proven track record of success. He is dedicated to providing insights, analysis combined with the real-world technological experience, enabling HGC to effectively and smoothly adopt in rapidly evolving and emerging technologies.

Andrew Kwok, CEO of HGC, said, "We are delighted to welcome Daniel to HGC to lead and grow our local carrier business as well as participating in our international strategic development. This appointment showcases our commitment in deploying telecommunications infrastructure, as well as accelerate innovations within our industry. Daniel is a seasoned veteran with great career experience and success. We look forward to leveraging his deep expertise in a market with fantastic long-term growth potential."

Daniel Chung, Executive Vice President – Strategic Assignments & Carrier Business of HGC, said, "I am delighted to join HGC Group's empowered team, which combines experience, insight and passion. With the Group's extensive network infrastructure and top-notch digital capabilities, I am eager to collaborate with the team to bring forth carrier business development across different strategic areas and ultimately deliver enhanced value to customers, fulfilling their business objectives and capturing opportunities ahead."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 19 overseas offices and staff presence in 31 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)