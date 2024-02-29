HGC Vice President, Advanced Solutions and Services, Daniel Ho honoured with the "Cyber Security Professional Awards 2023"

HONG KONG, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited ("HGC" or "the Group") Daniel Ho, Vice President, Advanced Solutions and Services, is honoured with the "Cyber Security Professional Awards 2023" – Silver Award in Telecommunications Services sector. This prestigious recognition acknowledges his innovative contributions to network security and highlights the formidable strength of HGC in the industry.

Photo caption：Daniel Ho, Vice President, Advanced Solutions and Services, honoured with the “Cyber Security Professional Awards 2023” – Silver Award in Telecommunication Services sector.

With over 20 years of experience in the ICT and telecommunications industry, Daniel has been dedicated to contributing to Cyber Security. Leveraging his expertise in Cyber Security management as well as ICT professional knowledge and practical experience, Daniel has been instrumental in establishing and implementing managed security services that continuously monitors and responses to cyber-attacks, resulted in driving client's business growth. This commitment showcases his strong capabilities in managing cyber risks. Meanwhile, as a representative of HGC, Daniel's recognition further highlights the extensive and profound knowledge of cyber security within the Group, reinforces the commitment of HGC to provide top-notch, one-stop telecommunications and ICT solutions to its clients.

Daniel Ho, Vice President, Advanced Solutions and Services of HGC Group, said, "I am very honoured to receive the award in the 'Cyber Security Professional Awards.' Being recognized my exceptional performance and professional abilities in Cyber Security, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have made a positive impact. Also, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Group for the continuously support in investing resources and promoting the needs of Cyber Security, which has allowed me and my empowered team to focus on driving and planning initiatives, in order to provide advanced Cyber Security protection solutions for a wide range of clients."

Alvin Wong, Chief Operating Officer – ICT Business, Solutions and Product of HGC Group, said, "We are thrilled about Daniel's award achievement. Cyber Security is a globally recognized topic and a crucial aspect of enterprise digital transformation and the development of sustainable smart cities. HGC has always understood the positive impact that Cyber Security brings to businesses and society. Therefore, we prioritize planning and providing Cyber Security protection solutions to our clients and actively allocate resources towards training Cyber Security talents."

The "Cyber Security Professional Awards" was first held in 2016 with the aim of recognizing the innovation and contributions of Cyber Security professionals across different sectors, facilitating the exchange of Cyber Security experiences and best practices, encouraging continuous improvement of skills and knowledge among Cyber Security personnel, and promoting corporate investment, innovation, and leadership in Cyber Security to drive industry advancement. This edition, the award encompasses eight different sectors, including Banking and Finance, Government Departments and Public Bodies, and Telecommunication Services. The award recognizes outstanding performance, innovative thinking, and leadership abilities demonstrated by individuals in their respective sectors.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 19 overseas offices and staff presence in 31 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

