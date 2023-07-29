HGS organizes 3 day Tech Roadshow in Australia

The roadshow was conducted in Canberra and Sydney

SYDNEY, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a leading provider of solutions in digital consumer experience (CX), business process management (BPM), and digital media services, had organized its much-anticipated HGS Tech Roadshow in Australia in the week of July 17th in Canberra and Sydney.

The HGS Tech Roadshow in Canberra was co-hosted by the esteemed India-Australia Strategic Alliance. As part of the Tech Roadshow, a panel discussion took place at the prestigious National Press Club of Australia, held in collaboration with the Canberra Business Chamber. The discussion was expertly moderated by Shiraz Engineer of Asialink. Esteemed panelists included Mr. Dane Richmond, Manager Asia Management – Austrade, Mr. Dave Roberts, Managing Director - TLR Global, and Mr. Pushkar Misra, President & CEO of HGS APAC. Noteworthy attendees of the event included participants from the Australia India Business Council, Asialink Business, and representatives from the ACT Government and Australian Trade and Investment Commission. The HGS Tech Roadshow provided a great interactive platform for business leaders, innovators, and tech enthusiasts to delve into the boundless possibilities of data analytics and AI in the CX landscape.

The Tech Roadshow in Sydney was held at the esteemed Royal Automobile Club, where distinguished guests such as Tony Abbott, Former Prime Minister of Australia, Dr. Jagviner Singh Virk, Chairman of the India Australia Strategic Alliance, and Dr. Sunil Chadda, Senior Advisor to the Hinduja Group graced the occasion. The event also saw the attendance of Hon. Zed Seselja, Hon. Senator Andrew Bragg, and Dr. Peter Gangemi, Mayor of the Hills Shire Council, as well as the Mauritius High Commissioner, H.E Marie Monty.

The HGS Tech Roadshow was successful in fostering meaningful connections and exploring the transformative potential of data analytics and AI in delivering exceptional customer experiences in the Australian market.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, business process management, and digital media ecosystem, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS' core BPM business combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions. HGS' digital media business, NXTDIGITAL (www.nxtdigital.in), is India's premier integrated Digital Delivery Platforms Company delivering services via satellite, digital cable and broadband to over 5 million customers across 1,500 cities and towns.

Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach. HGS has 20,683 employees across 35 delivery centers in nine countries, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2023, HGS had revenues of Rs. 5,023.2 crore (US$ 623.5 million). Visit https://hgs.cx to learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.

