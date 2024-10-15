Hi-MO X6 Brings A Greener Future to Wood Manufacturing and Processing

SURAT THANI, Thailand, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, in partnership with Smart Solar Corporation Co., Ltd. plays an active role in transforming the electricity infrastructure of Thailand's wood manufacturing and processing industry.

J.U.N. EXPRESS, a manufacturer of rough-sawn rubberwood and furniture parts with over nine years of experience, relies heavily on a fully automated production process. This process involves woodcutters, sanders, conveyors, and other equipment that consume significant amounts of electricity. The demands of uninterrupted production lines and high energy consumption, along with the resulting pollution, are at odds with the principles of green development.

Given the rising electricity cost in Thailand, after thoughtful consideration and EPC recommendation, J.U.N. EXPRESS embraced solar power by installing Hi-MO X6 solar panels. These panels, known for their superior temperature coefficient and low-light performance, ensure efficient and stable power generation in Thailand's hot and humid climate. This installation significantly offsets electricity costs and guarantees smooth production for the company.

The total power generation has reached 620,193 kWh, saving the factory 619,240 Thai Baht (US$17,200) monthly and accumulating to 2,914,909.17 Thai Baht (US$81,000) over four months. The estimated annual savings are expected to reach approximately US$206,400. In addition, the factory's monthly CO 2 emissions have been reduced by 63 tons, totaling a reduction of 296 tons. By utilizing solar energy, J.U.N. EXPRESS is effectively lowering electricity costs and protecting the environment while ensuring consistent production.

LONGi is committed to advancing solar power technology, helping businesses achieve energy independence and sustainable development through its highly efficient and reliable products.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

SOURCE LONGi