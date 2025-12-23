HICC Pet × Marina One - Mental Wellness Month: Healing Moments with Dogs at HICC Pet Showroom

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Marina One hosted a meaningful Mental Wellness Month event in the heart of Singapore's CBD. HICC Pet was pleased to participate as one of the contributing partners, offering pet-supported interactions to enhance the community wellness initiative. Marina One is a mixed-use development in Marina Bay, comprising Grade-A office towers, luxury residences, and a retail podium. One of its signature features is the Green Heart, a biodiverse garden courtyard designed as an urban sanctuary. As a hub for major corporate offices with a strong focus on sustainability and community engagement, Marina One provided an ideal environment for this wellness initiative.

The event was built on a simple belief: when pets feel clean and comfortable, they naturally help people feel at ease — a small but meaningful way to support mental clarity in a high-pressure work setting.

To prepare for the event, HICC Pet recruited 12 volunteer dogs from our community through social media outreach. Across the two sessions, more than 50 participants — including office tenants, residents, and public visitors — joined the experience, reflecting strong interest in mindful pet-and-human wellness. Attendees spent guided time with the volunteer dogs, enjoying moments of emotional relief while exploring HICC Pet's gentle cleaning solutions through hands-on demonstrations. Using HICC Pet glove wipes, participants were able to interact safely with the dogs, creating shared moments of comfort and relaxation for both humans and pets. This reinforced HICC Pet's mission that wellness can begin with simple, caring routines that strengthen the bond between people and their pets.

The campaign also achieved wide digital and on-site visibility through Marina One's building media, tenant outreach channels, and lobby screens, helping to raise awareness of the value of pet-supported wellness within the community. Online, the event continued to gain traction, supported by strong follower engagement (83%) and extensive story-driven amplification.

Building on this momentum, HICC Pet will be launching its Membership Program this November. The HICC Pet Membership Program turns customers into a loyal community, connects our online and offline worlds, and strengthens our mission of helping pets live cleaner, comfier, healthier, and happier.

Visitors can register at https://sg.hiccpet.com/pages/club-introduction and enjoy member-exclusive benefits such as a free birthday gift, home grooming class, and venue rental discounts. We also welcome everyone to visit the Marina One HICC Pet showroom to experience even more member perks.

