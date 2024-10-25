HiConf Seoul 2024 successfully wraps up, sparks up discussions for future of food tech and international partnerships

This year's event was attended by global pioneers and leaders in food tech, including Governor Kim Gwan-young of Jeonbuk Special Self-Governing Province, Professor Ki-won Lee, Chairman of the Korean Food Tech Council, CJ CheilJedang CTO Dr. Gregory Yep and Shinsegae Food CEO Alex Song, and filled with robust discussions on the latest and up-and-coming innovations, market outlook, and new opportunities in the global food tech industry.

40 high caliber speakers from all over the world gave insightful presentations to attending industry professionals on topics such as the Global Perspective on Bioeconomy; Transforming Health with Sweet Proteins; Probiotics that Improve Cognitive Function and many more. The event also highlighted South Korea's growing role as a food tech leader, leveraging its strong expertise in science and AI to drive advancements in sustainable food solutions. In addition, HiConf 2024 opened its stages to five food tech startups from around the world to pitch to potential Korean and international investors.

"HiConf brings together the brightest minds from around the world to share big ideas, overcome challenges, and build new opportunities together. There is no better place than South Korea, with its strong expertise in food technologies, to exchange scientific and business best practices," said Raymund Scheffler, Chairman of the Organization Committee of HiConf.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi-based food tech investment firm HITI and Korean pharmaceutical manufacturer Dongwha Pharm signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the manufacturing and distribution of innovative biological functional ingestible ingredients. This MoU will set the stage for both companies to cooperate in delivering functional ingredients aimed at improving human cognitive abilities and ensuring healthy longevity in the Middle East and beyond.

Additionally, HITI joined the Korea Food Tech Council (KFTC), a pioneering collaboration between academia, industry, and government to advance the food technology sector in Korea. The council, which was co-founded by Professor Lee Ki-won of the Food Tech Department at Seoul National University in 2022, seeks to build a sustainable and innovative ecosystem that addresses global food challenges. Through this membership, HITI aims to support technological research within the Korean food tech industry and promote collaboration among young entrepreneurs.

"We are pleased to welcome HITI as a partner in our efforts to solve the pressing food issues facing humanity while building viable business models," said Professor Lee Ki-won, Co-Founder and Chairman of KFTC, and added that "HITI's global expertise will be a valuable asset in creating a healthier future."

The first-ever HiConf took place in Dubai in February 2024, with over 500 executives from international biotech, plant-based, and cultured-food businesses, as well as investors and food brands, in attendance. The next HiConf will also be held in Abu Dhabi in February 2025.

About HiConf

HiConf is a global platform for cutting-edge alternative protein technologies and food tech innovations with the goal of establishing a more sustainable food system. Driving both economic growth and sustainable development in the food tech industry, HiConf is a hub for groundbreaking discussions with global leaders and pioneers in the food tech industry. For more information on HiConf, please visit https://www.hiconf.ae/.

About Healthy Innovations Technology Investment (HITI)

HITI is an Abu Dhabi-based investment fund dedicated to advancing future technologies that contribute to creating a healthier world for the global population. The company's philosophy is rooted in the belief that sustainable innovations are essential to addressing our planet's challenges. For more information on HiTi, please visit https://www.hiti.ae/.

