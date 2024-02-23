High Notes and High Altitudes: Resorts World Awana Set to Rock with SUPALAPA Music Festival

Singaporean Music Entrepreneur - Mr. Parthiban Murugaiyan launches first ever Supalapa Music Festival in collaboration with Resorts World Genting to showcase international, regional and local music talent to create a unique concert experience for music fans

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The anticipation is over. Singaporean music entrepreneur - Mr. Parthiban Murugaiyan, in collaboration with Resorts World Genting, will be launching a new music festival brand - the inaugural, SUPALAPA Festival, promising a musical extravaganza like never before. Set against the backdrop of the idyllic Resorts World Awana, Genting Highlands, SUPALAPA Festival is poised to captivate music enthusiasts from all walks of life.

SUPALAPA Festival, to be held from March 2nd to 3rd, 2024 at the Resorts World Awana (Genting Highlands), aims to set an unforgettable experience with an eclectic mix of genres and K-pop performances. From pulsating beats to soul-stirring melodies, the lineup boasts an impressive array of international headliners, rising stars, and local talent, comprising Tiësto, The Kid Laroi, EAJ, Somi, XG, Ali Gatie, Armani White, Tones and I, Ian Asher, Keemokazi, Paul Van Dyk, Rave Republic, and Ckay.

During the festival, visitors will be able to enjoy three different music genres - EDM, Pop and K POP. All these genres will be performed on their respective stages which are "Live Stage", "EDM Stage" and "Pool Stage".

With multiple stages and immersive experiences planned throughout the festival grounds, there will be no shortage of entertainment and excitement.

There are also accommodation packages available for fans who want to stay over and enjoy the festival over the two days in the cool and idyllic resort.

"The Supalapa Festival is a series of firsts for us. We are launching the first of such an exclusive Singapore brand of Music Festivals in the world. It is also the first time we are collaborating with Resorts World Genting and the first time so many Asian and global artistes have come together to perform in a single music event in Asia," said Mr Parthiban Murugaiyan, founder of the Supalapa Festival. He is also the Chairman of Prodigy 1 Nation, the organiser of the Festival. "We are targeting an audience of more than 40,000 for the 2-day Festival and demand for tickets is very strong."

Added Mr. Parthiban, "We want to build Supalapa to be a global brand for music festivals around the world and a major platform for budding artistes and musicians to showcase their creativity. We want to be the "kickstarter" to groom new talent especially from Asia and transform them into international superstars and launch the next generation of global chartbusters."

Spencer Lee, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing & MICE Resorts World Genting said, "In this day and age, the live music industry in Southeast Asia has rapidly gained prominence, with millions of fans eager to get their hands on entry tickets to music festivals. These festivals have become significant economic drivers, boosting tourism in the host countries and generating millions more in revenue than conventional tourist spending alone. With such immense impact from the organisation of blockbuster live concerts, Resorts World Awana is delighted to host the inaugural Supalapa Festival. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Mr. Parthiban to bring more celebrated names to our Resorts across Asia."

The Music Events market in Southeast Asia is projected to reach a revenue of US$494.80m by 2024 - with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 2.95%, resulting in a forecast market volume of US$555.8m by 2028. The number of users in the Music Events market is also predicted to reach 20.5m users while user penetration is expected to rise to 2.9% by 2028.[1]

Tickets and Admission

The Festival is open to all patrons aged 18 and above.

Tickets for SUPALAPA Festival with special curated packages - are priced from S$90 (RM 318) to S$ 557 (RM1988) are now available via Ticketmelon (https://www.ticketmelon.com/supalapa/supalapafestival), Ticket2u ( https://www.ticketmelon.com/supalapa/supalapafestival) and SISTIC (https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/supalapa0324)

About SUPALAPA Festival

SUPALAPA Festival is a premier music event, showcasing an eclectic mix of genres and artists from around the world. SUPALAPA festival has been dedicated to providing an immersive and unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages. SUPALAPA appreciates the importance of our consumers' overall experience with interactions at every touchpoint whether eating, dancing, exploring, relaxing or making new friends. With its vibrant atmosphere, diverse lineup, and stunning setting, SUPALAPA Festival will continue to be a highlight on the cultural calendar year after year.

About Prodigy 1 Nation:

Prodigy 1 Nation was established in 2022, The team consists of entrepreneurs, creative specialists, and technical experts who all have an immense passion for music and experience in the events industry. Prodigy 1 Nation's Team, between them, have Successfully been a part of organising some of the biggest live music concerts and festivals in the South East Asia Region.

Day 1: 2nd March 2024, Saturday EDM Stage Cosmic Gate, Ian Asher, Paul Van Dyk, Ana Lilia, DJ Shai, DJ Krumbs, Misterariffin, Notep Live Stage Armani White, Ckay, The Kid Laroi, XG, Yuna, Claudia, Coëx, NYK, Saixse X Kiddsanthe Day 2: 3rd March 2024, Sunday EDM Stage Knife Party, Tiësto, Rave Republic, Belle Sisoski, DJ Krumbs, Hard Lights, Jovynn, Limguini Live Stage Ali Gatie, EAJ, Jeon Somi, Tones and I, Keemokazi, Forceparkbois & DJ Ziqq, Talitha Day 1 + 2 Other Stages Ashley Lau, Axel Groove, Chimin, DJ JoJo, Emo Night KL, Früde, Mr Yang, Muaz j, Qiffx, Solarprint, Syameer Azmi

