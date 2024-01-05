Highlight Event of youthfest@HK "Fly to Future" Dodge Disc Activity Sets New Guinness World Record™ for The Largest Flying Discs Lesson

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fly to Future" dodge disc activity, co-organised by the China Hong Kong Newly Emerged Sports Association and Youth Square, took place successfully at Tamar Park on 20 December 2023. As one of the highlight events of youthfest@HK, the activity attracted over a thousand youth participants, setting a new Guinness World Record™ for The Largest Flying Discs Lesson.

Jointly initiated by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, the Youth Development Commission, the China Hong Kong Newly Emerged Sports Association, and Youth Square, the event saw the enthusiastic participation of over a thousand youth from various primary and secondary schools and tertiary institution across Hong Kong. Under the coaching of professional instructor, participants actively engaged in learning the skills of dodge disc, gaining in-depth insights into this newly emerged sport and completing a class that lasted over 30 minutes. "Fly to Future" not only broadened the horizons of the youth in the field of sport but also unleashed a vibrant and energetic spirit into Hong Kong during the winter, showcasing a positive and dynamic attitude.

The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Leung Wang-ching, Clarence, BBS, JP, Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Home and Youth Affairs Bureau; Mr. Chan Sui-wai, Eric, JP, Commissioner for Youth, Home and Youth Affairs Bureau; and Mr. Kwok Wing-leung, Andy, JP, Convenor of the Action Group on Youth Festival, Youth Development Commission. These distinguished guests participated in the event, providing encouragement to the youth and witnessing the historic moment of setting the new Guinness World Record™ together. In the closing moment of the event, the guests joined over a thousand youth participants in flying high with the dodge discs, symbolizing the aspiration for dreams to take flight.

The theme of 2023 youthfest@HK is "Positive Thinking" and "Positivity", with the slogan "Ignite Youth Power". The event aimed to help the youth to develop their potential, enhance their knowledge, and share their experience for a brighter future.

Photo Link: Click here for details.

China Hong Kong Newly Emerged Sports Association

Established in 2018, the Newly Emerged Sports Association is dedicated to popularizing and elevating emerging sports, serving sports organizations, and deepening public understanding of emerging sports. By introducing novel, exciting, and fun emerging sports and promoting diverse, healthy, and educational activities, the association ignites public enthusiasm for sports, encourages mass participation, and enhances physical fitness for all.

Youth Square

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of territory-wide youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-purpose areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under various themes, including music, dance, arts and culture. Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit making basis.

SOURCE Youth Square, Y Loft, New World Facilities Management Company Limited