Youth Square 'YS Career Experience Programme' Encouraging Gen Z to be Teenfluencers, infusing positive energy into the community

HONG KONG, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Square's 'YS Career Experience Programme' for this year embraces the theme of 'Career Values in Actions! YS Teenfluencer', guiding the emerging workforce of Gen Z through diverse work fields and actively engaging them in various activities at Youth Square. This initiative not only fosters personal growth among youth but also contributes to the broader spectrum of youth development. Youth are also encouraged to extend career values beyond workplaces to the community. Empowered by their talents, youth are motivated to leverage their influence as 'Teenfluencers' to spread positive energy.

'YS Career Experience Programme' is now open for applications until 19 March. Under the eight-week career experience from June to August, interns can gain working experience in different departments at Youth Square. Leveraging on the venues and hostel at Youth Square, interns will actively participate in daily work from different departments, as well as getting benefits of understanding different aspects such as venue management, hostel management and marketing through cross-function projects. The programme enables interns to identify multiple skills and interests, which help them to establish a suitable way for their own development, together with a positive work attitude and expand career horizons.

Youth Square has been providing a relaxed, reliable and safe environment for youth to explore every possibility of their potentials. Through organizing 'YS Career Experience Programme' every year, we hope to provide internship opportunities for youth, helping them to experience workplace life early on and choose a career path that suits their abilities, interests, and qualities. They can build up confidence and prepare themselves well for the future!

YS Career Experience Programme 2024:

Recruitment period: From now until 19 Mar 2024 (Tuesday)

Online briefing session: 2 Apr & 3 Apr 2024*

Interview period: 22 Apr to 26 Apr 2024

Internship period: From 24 Jun to 18 Aug 2024 (Total 8 weeks)

Details & Apply: https://www.youthsquare.hk/join_us

*Two briefing sessions will be held online on 2 & 3 Apr, to provide an introduction of Youth Square and the programme details. Applicants are required to make advance registration and attend ONE of the briefing sessions.

Format: Zoom Webinar

Language: Cantonese

1st section: Date: 2 Apr 2024 Time: 11am - 12nn 2nd section: Date: 3 Apr 2024 Time: 4pm - 5pm

Youth Square

Youth Square is a government venue. Facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, Y Platform, multi-purpose area, office, retail shop and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square aims to be the hub of territory-wide youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square has been conducting events under various themes, including music, dance, arts and culture. Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit making basis.

6G model is Youth Square's guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Growth, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back.

Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

Y Loft

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square's Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.

New World Facilities Management Company Limited

New World Facilities Management Company Limited is a non-profit making company and a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00017.HK). Embracing the mission of youth development and supporting youth to contribute to society, we strive to develop Youth Square as the platform for youth to exchange knowledge and experience and to develop and discover their potential.

