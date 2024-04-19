"Creative+ Arts Camp 2024" Explore Traditional Chinese Culture

HONG KONG, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by Hong Kong Arts Development Council and curated with Youth Square, the "Creative+ Arts Camp 2024" has successfully held on 30 March and 1-3 April this year again with enthusiastic response. Over 620 students from the "Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme" took part.

With the theme of "Chinese Traditional Culture x Modern Arts", the "Creative+ Arts Camp 2024" allowed arts ambassadors to unleash their creativity and enjoy the fun of making arts. "Creative+ Arts Camp 2024" allowed arts ambassadors to explore traditional Chinese culture through a diverse range of workshops, including Chinese dance, Chinese drum, Chinese ink painting, traditional paper-cutting, Cantonese Opera and Opera face-changing and DIY Chinese face making workshop. Arts ambassadors had the opportunity to engage in collaborative creation, and draw inspiration to ignite their creativity.

Youth Square has been providing a relaxed, reliable and safe environment for youth to explore every possibility of their potential. Adopting the guiding principles of the 6G model (Groom, Growth, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back) continuously, Youth Square targets to nurture the interest of youth in arts by providing arts education through "Creative+ Arts Camp 2024" as well as share the joy of arts creativity.

Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme

The "Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme" (AAiSS) organised by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC) is an arts promotion scheme for primary and secondary schools. Since its launch in 2008, the "Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme" has amassed an alumni of more than 17,000 ambassadors from primary, secondary and special schools who have demonstrated their artistic talents and potential while inviting others to partake in the fun of creating the arts, living out the cooperative spirit of 'Live in Art, Thrive in Sharing'.

Youth Square

Youth Square is a government venue. Facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, Y Platform, multi-purpose area, office, retail shop and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square aims to be the hub of territory-wide youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square has been conducting events under various themes, including music, dance, arts and culture. Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit making basis.

6G model is Youth Square's guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Growth, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back.

Y Loft

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square's Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.

New World Facilities Management Company Limited

New World Facilities Management Company Limited is a non-profit making company and a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00017.HK). Embracing the mission of youth development and supporting youth to contribute to society, we strive to develop Youth Square as the platform for youth to exchange knowledge and experience and to develop and discover their potential.

