HIKSEMI Showcases AI-Driven Innovation at 138th Canton Fair Under Theme "Smart Storage, Boundless Connections"

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKSEMI concluded a successful participation in the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), held from October 15 to 19 in Guangzhou, unveiling its vision for the AI era under the theme "Smart Storage, Boundless Connections." The exhibition highlighted how intelligent storage is evolving from a passive component into an active enabler of seamless digital experiences across smart living, immersive entertainment, and intelligent mobility.

At the heart of the booth was the AI Storage Experience Zone, a dedicated area demonstrating real-world applications powered by HIKSEMI's advanced storage solutions. This zone featured a new generation of low-latency NVMe SSDs, high-endurance microSD cards for AI-enabled IoT devices, and scalable Home NAS solutions—such as the 100TB-capacity NAS R1—that bring AI intelligence into everyday family data management.

The exhibition also showcased seven integrated lifestyle scenarios, illustrating how HIKSEMI's smart storage solutions enhance daily life. For personal productivity and entertainment, the RAPIDS PRO dual-interface SSD enabled instant data sync and secure backup, while the FUTURE Series GEN5 SSD and RGB DDR5 delivered extreme performance for 8K gaming, VR streaming, and high-frame-rate content playback, setting a new benchmark for next-generation computing and immersive experiences. Content creators explored HIKSEMI's professional-grade ecosystem, including magnetic PSSD, rugged memory cards, and high-speed card readers designed for vloggers, photographers, and filmmakers on the move.

In industrial and automotive applications, HIKSEMI demonstrated reliable, long-life storage solutions engineered for demanding environments, including data centers, industrial automation systems, ADAS, dashcams, and in-vehicle infotainment. These products underscore the company's commitment to delivering stable, high-performance storage that powers the next generation of smart cities and connected transportation.

The HIKSEMI experience was further brought to life by the presence of its beloved brand mascot, Semi Elephant, who welcomed visitors throughout the fair. Symbolizing reliability, massive capacity, and enduring trust, the character reinforced the brand's promise in an age where every digital connection depends on intelligent, secure data handling. As AI reshapes the way people live, work, and play, HIKSEMI continues to innovate at the intersection of storage and intelligence, expanding its AI-optimized portfolio and strengthening global partnerships to deliver smarter, faster, and more connected experiences for users worldwide.

