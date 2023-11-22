Hilti's BIM-driven Integrated Project Solutions Takes Construction Project Safety and Productivity to the Next Level

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti, a global leader in construction solutions, has recently put a spotlight on their BIM-driven Integrated Project Solutions (IPS), a comprehensive suite of services designed to optimize and simplify construction projects from MEP design, construction and operation phases.

As a solution, the IPS can help manage issues such as space constraints, loading conditions and the application of relevant building codes to any particular projects, resulting in better coordination, improved scheduling, as well as better cost and quality control for customers.

Modular construction made simpler with BIM-driven integrated project solutions

By combining engineering expertise, pre-fabrication services, advanced logistics, jobsite automation and digital solutions, the IPS helps drive construction practices to be safer, more productive, and sustainable.

Improved productivity and flexibility with Integrated Design Services and prefabrication

To deconstruct the IPS offering, Hilti will begin by providing customers Integrated Design Services with 3D visualizations through expert engineering support and industry-compliant Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology to optimize MEP installations, such as multi-trade supports that include firestop solutions before construction begins. This ensures to save material, avoid onsite improvisation and reduce construction time.

The IPS also includes pre-fabrication services, enabling precise manufacturing of components off-site which are carried out by specialists in Prefabrication Centers. This allows Hilti to deliver fully customized and pre-assembled key materials and components to not only save cutting, assembly and installation time of pipes, cable trays, duct supports by up to 50%, but also reduce material wastage by up to 20%.

"Traditional construction methods often face challenges such as skilled labour costs and shortages, material surpluses or shortages, or perhaps come across complexities and accident risks when coordinating assemblies and installations on the jobsite. With such issues, Hilti's IPS was created to streamline these processes, improving productivity and cost-effectiveness. Ultimately, our goal is to give our customers the flexibility needed to adapt to project changes and minimise downtime, ensuring smooth project execution," says Sam Keung, Head of Engineering, Hilti North Asia.

Focus on safety and Hilti's sustainability initiative through jobsite automation and digitalization

Safety is paramount in any construction project, and Hilti's IPS focuses on creating the platform for safer working environments. Providing customers with expert guidance, advanced tools, and digital services, the IPS helps minimise risk factors and potential hazards on job sites.

"One of the ways the IPS mitigates construction-related risks for our clients is through the timely delivery of the right materials in the right place at the right time. Another tool that we offer to significantly help reduce jobsite risk and ease labour shortages is the Jaibot Drilling Robot. With its expertise in repetitive and precise drilling work, the autonomous robot can be employed to take on high ceiling installation jobs in dangerous parts of construction, which can help contribute to a safer and more productive project. Overall, we have designed all our offerings with safety in mind," continued Sam Keung of Hilti.

Besides their own roadmaps, action plans and key progress in their own journey towards sustainability, Hilti is fully committed to furthering their customers' sustainability ambitions. Through the IPS, customers have access to experts and resources that can help assess projects in terms of environmental performance, and then execute them.

An example of how the IPS can help customers reduce their environmental impact can be seen in its recent partnership with Merck. During the planning phase of Merck's newest location in Darmstadt, Germany, using Hilti's IPS helped the company save up to 50% less materials and reduce CO2 emissions by 120 tons.

To accomplish this, Hilti's team of project managers, lead engineers, and modelers used BIM methodology to create a digital twin of the project, which allowed them to predict and rectify overlaps of different trades during the planning phase. Combined with the transparency of their products' carbon footprint and the accuracy from the BIM material list, the IPS resulted in Merck having a more efficient use of their materials, as well as a significant reduction in construction waste during the project's execution.

To experience the transformative power of Hilti's Integrated Project Solutions and elevate construction projects to new heights of safety and productivity

About Hilti

The Hilti Group supplies the worldwide construction and energy industries with technologically leading products, systems, software and services. With about 33,000 team members in over 120 countries the company stands for direct customer relationships, quality and innovation. Hilti generated annual sales of more than CHF 6.3 billion in 2022. The headquarters of the Hilti Group have been located in Schaan, Liechtenstein, since its founding in 1941. The company is privately owned by the Martin Hilti Family Trust, which ensures its long-term continuity. The Hilti Group's purpose is making construction better, based on a passionate and inclusive global team and a caring and performance-oriented culture.

