Hilton Bali Resort Unveils Elara Seaside Lounge and Bar, an Oasis of Mediterranean Sophistication in Nusa Dua

BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Bali Resort, a 27-acre cliffside retreat in serene Nusa Dua, has expanded its prestigious collection of dining venues with the launch of Elara, a new adults-only seaside lounge and bar inspired by the timeless allure of the Mediterranean. Elara's debut completes the resort's comprehensive renovation, which also includes refreshed accommodations, a vibrant kids' club and versatile event spaces.

Hilton Bali Resort

Perched on a cliff overlooking the Indian Ocean, Elara invites guests to escape to a world of sun-kissed shores where time stands still. The menu features classic Mediterranean dishes crafted with locally sourced ingredients, highlighting the region's renowned focus on wellness and nutritious, flavourful cuisine. Guests can look forward to such healthful dishes as 12-hour marinated grilled lamb rack with chimichurri, chickpeas, crumble, tahini and yoghourt purée; cured salmon crudo accompanied by pickled onions, capers, labneh and extra virgin olive oil, as well as roasted figs with stracciatella, topped with pomegranate and blueberries.

Guests can soak in the Balinese sunshine as they sip on handcrafted cocktails in the breezy al-fresco areas, encompassing spacious cabanas and a temperature-controlled swimming pool overlooking the ocean. Those looking for a more intimate dining experience can enjoy their meals indoors, where the restaurant's interiors centre on an olive tree, which symbolises renewal and rejuvenation, and comprise light wood and natural fabrics to recreate Greece's effortless idyll.

"We are thrilled to introduce Elara, our new seaside lounge and bar, as the flourishing touch to Hilton Bali's transformation," said Amit Sakhrani, general manager at Hilton Bali. "Elara is more than just a dining venue, it is a destination where our guests can immerse themselves in the timeless charm of the Mediterranean, right here in Nusa Dua. This exciting new concept is a cornerstone of our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional experiences for couples and solo travellers. With its breathtaking cliffside views, a thoughtfully crafted menu and serene atmosphere, Elara offers a truly unique experience that captures the essence of both Balinese and Mediterranean hospitality."

In addition to Elara, Hilton Bali Resort boasts an array of amenities perfect for families and wellness enthusiasts. Four interconnected swimming pools, a thrilling 30-metre water slide and a fully equipped gym ensure endless fun and recreation for varying groups of guests. Eight semi-open spa villas offer blissful pampering, while five diverse dining options, including a deli serving premium Balinese coffee throughout the day, cater to every palate. Situated near the tranquil Sawangan, the resort provides an idyllic base for exploring the beauty of Bali.

Elara is open daily from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm. The resort is currently featuring a promotion "Get a Taste of More" where Hilton Honors members enjoy up to 25% off + 500 Bonus Points.

For reservations and more information, please call +62 361 773377 or visit baliresort.hilton.com.

About Hilton Bali Resort

Situated in the southern part of Bali, in the prestigious Nusa Dua area, the resort is only 20 minutes' drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport, lifestyle centres of Kuta and Seminyak, as well as the capital of Bali, Denpasar via the new Bali Mandara Toll Road. Sitting atop a 40-meter cliff, with stunning views of the Indian Ocean, Hilton Bali Resort offers 401 well-appointed rooms and suites and 19 luxurious villas. The resort is famous for its breathtaking sights from the majority of its rooms, extensive lush gardens and one of the most picturesque, secluded beaches on the island. Tropical atmosphere and Balinese traditions are reflected in the design and warm service delivery. As a choice destination for events, conferences, exhibitions, and banquets, the resort offers a variety of indoor and outdoor options including two conference centres with pillar-less ballrooms as well as a unique ocean-facing wedding chapel. An array of recreational facilities including 4 interconnected freshwater swimming pools, Kids Club, 8 semi-outdoor private spa villas and 4 dining options specializing in Balinese, Mediterranean and International cuisine as well as a Deli. Learn more about Hilton Bali Resort by visiting baliresort.hilton.com or following us on Facebook and Instagram.

