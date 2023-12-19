Hilton Debuts LXR Hotels & Resorts in South East Asia with Umana Bali

The 72-Villa Sanctuary Combines Wellbeing, Culture and Community to Provide Captivating Experiences that Enrich the Soul

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hospitality leader Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, marking the brand's first resort in South East Asia. Umana Bali joins the exclusive collection of LXR Hotels & Resorts properties, which celebrates the timeless pursuit of personal adventure in the world's most alluring destinations, offering travelers a new taste of luxury defined by individuality and immersive local experiences.

Unama Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts Tropical Garden Pool Villa Pad Pool bar

"LXR Hotels & Resorts presents a tremendous opportunity for Hilton's Asia Pacific luxury growth. Following the brand's successful regional launch in Kyoto, welcoming another stunning LXR resort in Bali underscores our commitment to expanding our world-class luxury brands in the most sought-after destinations. With its coveted location and exclusive positioning, Umana Bali is set to shape a new generation of luxury travel in Bali," said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

Umana Bali, owned by PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk and managed by Hilton, brings a new experience to the island paradise. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Hilton to introduce South East Asia's first LXR property in Bali, a destination beloved by domestic and international visitors alike and vital to tourism in Indonesia and the region," said Johannes Suriadjaja, president director, PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk.

Perched on the island's southernmost tip at Ungasan, Umana Bali boasts some of the destination's most stunning ocean views. With 72 luxuriously curated villas, the resort is laid out in cascading terraces atop limestone cliffs, reminiscent of uma, or ancient rice paddy fields, after which it is named.

"The LXR brand's dedication to intriguing design, a bespoke suite of highly personalized services and a vibrant array of immersive experiences, is illuminated at Umana Bali. Guests will be provided with a fresh perspective on the Bali way of life and unrivalled experiences befitting of the brand," said Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

GROUNDED IN CULTURE AND COMMUNITY

LXR is known for bespoke service and one-of-a-kind experiences, and has drawn from Balinese Tri Hita Karana philosophy and its three pillars, Nature, People and Spirituality, to create a meaningful, contemporary vision for Umana Bali. Authentic connections with nature, living crafts and rejuvenating holistic wellness rituals bring the destination to life for guests. Each unique experience is inspired by traditional Balinese culture, then developed to delight today's sophisticated explorers in pursuit of their own personal adventures.

In line with Hilton's global mission of being deeply committed to responsible tourism, Umana Bali prioritises both local community and the environment through partnerships with skilled local artisans to create a sanctuary where luxury meets responsibility. Through these partnerships, the resort has commissioned unique pieces of art, sourced local materials like exquisite Javanese marble and rattan, and developed eco-friendly amenities including vanity kits made from recycled banana leaf paper, coconut shell boxes, and natural slippers woven from pandan and mendong fibres.

A MODERN INTERPRETATION OF BALI LIFE

Architecture, landscape architecture and interiors by celebrated global design firm WATG | Wimberly Interiors reflect local legends, beliefs and customs, etching Bali's living artistry into patterns and spaces to foster a vibrant sense of community. The design of Umana Bali stands as a balanced convergence of divine, communal and natural elements, inviting guests to partake in Bali's timeless dance of unity and respect. Contemporary sculptures of Balinese dancers are adorned with ancient coins used as offerings on important occasions and temple decorations. The striking metal and handblown glass chandelier in the lobby is inspired by the fan-like movements of the iconic Legong Keraton or Kraton (Dance of the Palace).

Private and exclusive, Umana Bali's spacious and luxuriously appointed villas offer guests the ultimate escape. Starting from 403 square meters, each villa features its own private infinity-edge pool and outdoor hot tub, while the three-Bedroom Umana Pool Villa sprawls across an impressive 1,200 square meters, making it an ideal retreat for multigenerational families or groups. Exceptional facilities include a striking contemporary chapel for clifftop weddings against sunset hues, as well as beautiful event spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and dynamic kids' club.

Wellness and wellbeing are front and centre at The Lohma Spa, where a mix of personalised and holistic ancient healing traditions and contemporary therapies such as "The Self" resets physical energy and builds strength, while "The Body" encourages emotional release through deep relaxation techniques. Namesake treatment "The Loma Spa" is a signature authentic Indonesian massage that utilises energised gemstones to revitalise the body, a trending alternative practice.

Lohma Spa offers an extensive selection of treatments designed to be conducted individually or collectively. Groups of various sizes can experience the power of collective sound healing; Holotropic breathwork for self-exploration and positive transformation; or cold-water immersion, which supports cardiovascular, immune and mental health, resulting in a natural high and deep sense of contentment.

Activities which can be tailored for the whole family include yoga, sound healing, meditation, as well as dedicated pampering and relaxation for little ones, from balancing back and scalp massages to foot treatments and 'breathe into calmness,' a breathing exercise followed by stretching and sound healing with a Tibetan singing bowl. Additionally, guests may relax both mind and body through sound meditation sessions and soul blessing ceremonies at The Lohma Spa or within the comfort of their villa.

AN ECLECTIC COLLECTION OF EPICUREAN ADVENTURES

Umana Bali sources more than 80% of its produce from local farms and its own hydroponic herb and vegetable garden to ensure the freshest and most flavourful and nutritious experiences for guests across its diverse collection of restaurants and bars. Many of the wines featured at the resort are grown and produced in Bali, each sip telling a story of the vineyards that dot the island's diverse landscape.

Clifftop restaurant Oliverra brings guests on a journey through the Mediterranean, while Commune prepares the finest South East Asian cuisine with a local twist. Its interactive show kitchen houses a spit-roast grill to prepare Umana's version of popular local favourite, Babi Guling. At the Pad Pool Bar, guests can sip on handcrafted cocktails while enjoying stunning views of the Indian Ocean. Inspired by the ocean, Mer Lounge is a tranquil space where guests can relax while creating their own refreshments from its minibar. Launching in April 2024 with Miami-inspired design influences and fresh Peruvian flavours, Uma Beach House will be a surfside escape boasting views of Melasti Beach's clear turquoise waters and soaring limestone cliffs.

UNCOVER THE MAGIC OF BALI

Guests can expect LXR's unrivalled commitment to personalised service at Umana Bali. Prior to arrival, the resort team carefully curates each touchpoint – from a bespoke minibar and floating in-villa breakfasts to a customised itinerary of experiences hand-picked by an appointed Curator.

To discover Bali's natural beauty, guests can embark upon an exhilarating helicopter ride for an awe-inspiring bird's-eye view of Mount Batur's volcanic pinnacle, followed by a beachside bonfire barbecue. Stargazing with a resident astronomer, Layang Layang kite-making with a master kite builder, and local cooking classes within a home kitchen provide inspiring engagement with local Balinese people. A wealth of holistic spiritual and wellness experiences include ceremonies and rituals to purify, bless and celebrate, as well as meditations and consultations with priests and temple elders that forge genuine, meaningful connections to the Island of the Gods.

Umana Bali is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 22 distinct hotel brands. To celebrate the resort's opening, Hilton Honors members will receive 10,000 bonus points with a minimum stay of three nights booked from December 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024.

Umana Bali is located at Jl. Melasti Banjar Kelod, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia 80364. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit the resort's website here or call +62 361 3007000.

High-res images are accessible via this link.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,400 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 124 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 173 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app , guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About LXR Hotels & Resorts

Spanning five continents, LXR Hotels & Resorts is a hand-picked collection of independent and spirited luxury properties celebrating the timeless pursuit of personal adventure. Found in the world's most alluring destinations and city centers, LXR connects legendary properties into an exclusive network of hotels that are set apart by individual design, an unrivaled commitment to personalized service and elegant, yet locally immersive, experiences for guests. Each property features its own enchanting pedigree, story and character that is steeped in the originality of its locale and provides a luxurious base of exploration for the intrigued yet discerning adventurer. LXR Hotels & Resorts is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, and each property benefits from the strength of the Hilton enterprise and its award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience an inspiring stay at LXR Hotels & Resorts by booking at lxrhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about LXR Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/lxr .

SOURCE Hilton