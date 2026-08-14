Hilton Hotels Across Malaysia Mark Mid-Autumn with Signature Mooncake Collections

Featuring The Hilton Mooncake Collection and exclusive hotel creations, Hilton's 2026 Mid-Autumn campaign reflects the unique character of participating hotels through handcrafted mooncakes and distinctive festive offerings.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton [NYSE: HLT], as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, Hilton hotels across Malaysia welcome the season with a collection of handcrafted mooncakes and festive gift sets that celebrate one of Asia's most treasured traditions. Rooted in the spirit of reunion and togetherness, Hilton's 2026 Mid-Autumn campaign brings together elegant designs, time-honoured recipes and distinctive culinary experiences, offering guests meaningful ways to celebrate with loved ones and business associates alike. Together, the collections reflect the spirit of hospitality at the heart of Mid-Autumn, where every gathering becomes an occasion to reconnect, reflect and celebrate.

A gift exchanged, a table shared, a tradition carried forward, The Hilton Mooncake Collection celebrates the little rituals that make Mid-Autumn meaningful.

Leading this year's celebration is The Hilton Mooncake Collection, available across Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kuching, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru and Hilton Garden Inn Kota Kinabalu Tuaran. Inspired by the graceful silhouette of the traditional Chinese fan and adorned with Malaysian batik motifs, the collection reflects the country's rich cultural heritage through an elegant keepsake designed to be treasured beyond the festive season. Featuring a selection of traditional baked and artisanal snow skin mooncakes, The Hilton Mooncake Collection serves as the unifying offering across participating hotels while celebrating the unique character of each destination, with collections available from RM178 nett.

Alongside The Hilton Mooncake Collection, participating hotels also present signature creations that offer their own interpretation of the Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrating local culinary traditions and the individuality of each destination.

Chynna, Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Continuing its tradition of unveiling an annual collectible, Chynna introduces the Moonlit Carousel Premium Collection, available from RM358 nett, with its design taking cues from Claude Debussy's Clair de Lune ("Moonlight"). Presented in an elegant keepsake music box, the collection features eight premium handcrafted mooncakes created by Executive Chinese Chef Lam Hock Hin, Dim Sum Chef Wong Wai Yuan and the culinary team. Returning favourite Heavenly Gold, crafted with premium Musang King durian, is joined by two new artisanal snow skin creations; Ocean Pearl, featuring cod fish, black pepper, macadamia nuts and pumpkin seeds, and Amber Moonlight, where red bean, lotus paste and fragrant orange come together in a refreshing interpretation of a festive classic. Guests may also enjoy Hilton Kuala Lumpur's signature Supermoon Snow Skin, available at RM478 nett, designed to serve up to 10 persons, making it a memorable centrepiece for festive reunions.

Toh Yuen, Hilton Petaling Jaya

At Toh Yuen, The Phoenix Prestige takes inspiration from the enduring symbolism of the phoenix, representing renewal, harmony and prosperity. Priced at RM159 nett, the collection is presented in a striking red keepsake accompanied by a commemorative tote bag, and features four handcrafted traditional baked mooncakes that honour familiar flavours while reflecting Toh Yuen's longstanding dedication to authentic Chinese cuisine. Elegant in presentation and rooted in tradition, The Phoenix Prestige offers a distinctive way to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival with family, friends and valued guests.

Beyond Hilton Kuala Lumpur and Hilton Petaling Jaya, the Mid-Autumn celebration continues across the country. In East Malaysia, Hilton Kuching and Hilton Kota Kinabalu present The Hilton Mooncake Collection, welcoming guests with the warmth and generosity synonymous with Bornean hospitality. DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur complements the collection with its exclusive Lunar Radiance Collection, while DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang and DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru continue the celebration with the national collection. This year also marks a special milestone for Hilton Garden Inn Kota Kinabalu Tuaran, which celebrates its first Mid-Autumn Festival as part of Hilton's 2026 Mid-Autumn campaign, extending the celebration to even more guests across Sabah.

Available from 15 July to 25 September 2026, Hilton's Mid-Autumn collections are available across participating hotels in Malaysia. Hilton Honors members enjoy an exclusive 10% savings, while selected bulk purchases are eligible for discounts of up to 25% during the campaign period. For orders and more information, guests may visit the respective participating hotel's website or contact the hotel directly.

SOURCE Hilton