Hilton Hotels in Malaysia Collaborate with Local Artist Jaemy Choong for an Exquisite Mid-Autumn Collection

Light up your Mid-Autumn Festival with an exclusive mooncake lantern box blending tradition and calligraphy art

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton properties in Malaysia are thrilled to unveil a captivating Mid-Autumn celebration that beautifully weaves artistry into cultural tradition. This year's Mid-Autumn collection transcends its role as a mere box to become a true work of art.

In collaboration with celebrated local artist Jaemy Choong, participating Hilton hotels nationwide present a mooncake box that holds delightful, sweet treats and features a lid that transforms into a captivating lantern, enhancing the festive spirit. Jaemy C's vibrant design, featuring modern calligraphy and a dragon, embodies the essence of the Mid-Autumn Festival. In Chinese culture, the dragon is a powerful symbol of strength, good fortune, and prosperity, making this lantern both symbolic and visually stunning. This artistic blend ensures that the mooncake box is not just a container but a memorable part of the celebration.

Jaemy Choong is a multidisciplinary Malaysian artist renowned for his "fusion" brush calligraphy, "warped" illustrations, and ironic approach to art. His work delves into social connections, both physical and online, exploring micro-interactions, unsaid emotions, and the impact of modern communication.

Hilton Kuala Lumpur is dedicated to supporting and uplifting local artists, providing them with a platform to showcase their unique talents and connect with a broader audience. This collaboration with Jaemy C is a testament to Hilton's ongoing efforts to celebrate and promote local artistry. By integrating Jaemy's work into the Mid-Autumn collection, Hilton Kuala Lumpur not only enhances the festive experience for guests but also brings greater visibility to the vibrant Malaysian art scene.

The Mid-Autumn collection is priced at RM188 nett for a box of four traditional baked mooncake variations, each thoughtfully curated to delight the senses and is halal certified. The set features: baked low-sugar pure lotus paste, baked white lotus paste with single yolk, baked red bean paste with almond flakes, and baked pandan lotus paste with single yolk.

The nationwide Mid-Autumn collection is available for purchase at the participating hotels or online at EatDrinkHilton.com from July 15th to September 17th, 2024. Limited units available; pre-order today.

Participating Hotels:

Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Hilton Petaling Jaya

Hilton Kuching

Hilton Kota Kinabalu

DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur

DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam I-City

DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka

DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru

Hilton Garden Inn Puchong

