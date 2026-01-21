Hilton Malaysia Launches "Plan Ahead and Save 2026" With Up to 25% Off Long Weekend and Public Holiday Getaways

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Hotels Malaysia has launched its "Plan Ahead and Save 2026" campaign, encouraging travellers to book early and enjoy up to 25% savings on stays during Malaysia's long weekends and public holidays throughout the year.

From 10 January to 10 March 2026, guests can book preferred travel dates in advance, with stays valid through 31 December 2026. Hilton's city hotels, beachfront resorts, and family-friendly properties offer ideal stays for festive reunions, short breaks, or family holidays.

Hilton Malaysia - Plan and Save Campaign 2026

In addition to early booking savings, Hilton highlights enhancements to the Hilton Honors loyalty program, including a faster path to Elite status, simplified point earning and the introduction of Diamond Reserve, a new premium tier offering elevated benefits.

Plan Early for Malaysia's 2026 Long Weekends

With "Plan Ahead and Save," travellers can lock in their stays early and enjoy up to 25% savings during these high-demand periods.

1- 4 Jan (New Year's Day)

Hilton Kuala Lumpur – Family dining with easy KL Sentral access.

14 - 18 Feb (Chinese New Year)

Hilton Petaling Jaya – Ideal for reunions with connected rooms.

DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka – Close to heritage attractions for festive outings.

21 - 23 Mar (Hari Raya Aidilfitri)

Hilton Kota Kinabalu – Relaxed post-Raya family stay.

1 - 3 May (Labour Day)

DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur – Convenient for shopping, dining, and short breaks.

30 May–2 Jun (Wesak & Agong's Birthday)

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort – Beachfront holiday with kids' water park and Pangkor activities.

29 - 31 Aug (Merdeka Day)

DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside – Scenic lakeside escape with family facilities.

Hilton Kuching – Laidback riverfront retreat.

7- 9 Nov (Deepavali)

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang – Beachside fun with eco-kids activities.

25–27 Dec (Christmas)

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort – Festive beachfront stay with family packages.

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam iCity – Seasonal dining and city celebrations.

Family-focused options also include Hilton Garden Inn Puchong and Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur North and South, featuring kid-friendly amenities and thoughtful experiences designed to create lasting memories.

With early booking savings, enhanced Hilton Honors benefits and stays designed for every traveller, Hilton invites guests to plan ahead and make the most of Malaysia's 2026 long weekends.

For more information, visit https://asiapac.hilton.com/en/country/malaysia .

