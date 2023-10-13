Hilton Properties in Malaysia Invites All To Sip, Savor and Support This Pinktober
Breast cancer awareness takes center stage as Hilton properties in Malaysia unveils pinktober celebration through the lens of mindful eating
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton properties across Malaysia, including Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside, DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort, and DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City are joining hands this October in solidarity with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Reflecting Hilton's commitment to mindful eating, a specially curated all-pink three-tier afternoon tea will be offered. This delightful culinary experience incorporates ingredients like berries and beetroots, renowned for their antioxidants and cancer-fighting properties. Hilton properties in Malaysia are dedicated to raising awareness and showing support for the pink movement during this important month through informative social media posts, various culinary offerings and more.
Throughout October, culinary delights in Hilton properties across Malaysia will be infused with shades of pink, symbolizing unity, hope, and support for breast cancer fighters and survivors. Hilton invites guests and community members alike to participate in the Pinktober. Together, we believe in the power of unity and compassion, and through our Sip,Savour and Support campaign, we aim to make a real difference in the fight against breast cancer, one elegant banquet at a time. Join us in embracing the spirit of hope and solidarity as we celebrate life and contribute to a brighter, healthier future for all.
Hilton Kuala Lumpur
Banquet of Hoshena, 3-D Dining, Goes Pink & Kids Eat Free!
1 - 31 October 2023
Dine between 1 October - 31 December 2023
The Banquet of Hoshena at Hilton Kuala Lumpur is proud to go pink in a powerful display of support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout this special month, our esteemed venue is transformed into a haven of pink elegance, where patrons can indulge in exquisite dining experiences. Enter an enchanting realm where you can raise a glass to life, hope, and the power of pink. Elements of pink are infused in your dishes, beverages and more! Book between now till 31 October 2023 and enjoy our special gift for our young guests, kids dine free!
Buy for 2 Adults, Free for 2 Kids
Hoshena Premium Menu at RM 650 nett per adult – 8 course menu featuring Sicilian Lobster Arancini, two main courses of Australian Wagyu MBS 6 Beef Medallion and Pan Seared Black Cod.
Buy for 2 Adults, Free for 1 Kid
Hoshena Menu at RM 450 nett per adult -8 course menu featuring Ox Cheek Arborio Arancini, two main courses of Australian Black Angus Medallion and Black Cod.
Pinktober High Tea Set for Two
1 October - 31 October | 2:00pm to 5:00pm
RM288 nett including two (2) limited-edition Jungle Bird Cocktail Glasses
Raise a glass to life, hope, and the power of pink. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, indulge in a delightful range of delicious treats, served alongside special edition Pink Jungle Bird cocktails or mocktails.
Highlights
Beetroot Mayo Turkey Cheese Focaccia Roll
Salmon Gravlax Pickle Cucumber White Roll
Traditional Cucumber Finger Sandwich
Freshly Baked Scones
Pink Jungle Bird Cocktail or Mocktail
Signature Coffee or Dilmah Tea
For reservations or more information, call +603 2264 2264, email [email protected]
DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort
High Tea Set for Two
21 - 22 October 2023
RM88 nett
Raise a glass to life, hope, and the power of pink. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, indulge in a delightful range of delicious treats, served alongside special edition Pinktober mocktails.
Highlights
Rose Salmon Cream Cheese
Pink Macaroons
Red Velvet Cake
Pink Chocolate Brownies
Strawberry Tartlets
Pistachio Custard Eclairs
Creamy Cupcake
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
For reservations, please call us at +60 5684 3333 or email at [email protected]
DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang
High Tea Set for Two at Axis Lounge
Available now- 31st October 2023
RM 88 nett per set
2pm - 5pm
Highlights:
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Mini Lemon Tart
Pink Macaroon
Red Velvet Cake
Savory Puff
Open Face Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Chicken Ha m Croissant Sandwich
Raisin Scone with Jam & Butter
Free flow Coffee & Dilmah Tea
For more information, please call +604 892 8000, email [email protected]
DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside
High Tea Set for Two
Available Daily | 2:00pm to 5:00pm
RM128 nett
Buy 1, Free 1 for Takeaways Only
Raise a glass to life, hope, and the power of pink. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, indulge in a delightful range of delicious treats, served alongside special edition Pink Jungle Bird mocktails.
For more information, please call +603 8890 0000, email [email protected]
DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City
High Tea Set for Two
1 - 31 October 2023 | 12:00pm to 5:00pm
RM168 nett for high tea set with one (1) Lillet cocktail
RM318 nett for high tea set and two (2) glasses of Prosecco
Specialty scones available for a la carte purchase at RM25 nett for a set of two (2).
Raise a glass to life, hope, and the power of pink. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, indulge in a delightful range of delicious treats.
Highlights
Rose Lychee Mousse
Red Velvet Cheese
Cherry Almond Pave
Strawberry Tart
Raspberry Mille Feuille
Cranberry Cheese Pavlova
Raspberry Financier
Cranberry Walnut Roll with Chicken Turkey
Cheese Ball with Mixed Nuts and Fried Cranberries
Freshly brewed coffee or tea
For reservations or more information, call +603 5650 0200, email [email protected]
Discover the perfect blend of taste, quality, and value this October. For a comprehensive list of our offerings and more details on our promotions, please visit eatdrinkhilton.com/sipsavorsupport.
SOURCE Hilton (Malaysia)
