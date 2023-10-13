Hilton Properties in Malaysia Invites All To Sip, Savor and Support This Pinktober

Breast cancer awareness takes center stage as Hilton properties in Malaysia unveils pinktober celebration through the lens of mindful eating

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton properties across Malaysia, including Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside, DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort, and DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City are joining hands this October in solidarity with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Support the Pink movement this October with Hi-tea for two and get two limited edition 50th Anniversary Jungle Bird Glass with the Jungle Bird Cocktail or Mocktail at Hilton Kuala Lumpur Sip,Savor & Support Hi-Tea with Pink Jungle Bird Mocktail at Doubletree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside

Reflecting Hilton's commitment to mindful eating, a specially curated all-pink three-tier afternoon tea will be offered. This delightful culinary experience incorporates ingredients like berries and beetroots, renowned for their antioxidants and cancer-fighting properties. Hilton properties in Malaysia are dedicated to raising awareness and showing support for the pink movement during this important month through informative social media posts, various culinary offerings and more.

Throughout October, culinary delights in Hilton properties across Malaysia will be infused with shades of pink, symbolizing unity, hope, and support for breast cancer fighters and survivors. Hilton invites guests and community members alike to participate in the Pinktober. Together, we believe in the power of unity and compassion, and through our Sip,Savour and Support campaign, we aim to make a real difference in the fight against breast cancer, one elegant banquet at a time. Join us in embracing the spirit of hope and solidarity as we celebrate life and contribute to a brighter, healthier future for all.

Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Banquet of Hoshena, 3-D Dining, Goes Pink & Kids Eat Free!

1 - 31 October 2023

Dine between 1 October - 31 December 2023

The Banquet of Hoshena at Hilton Kuala Lumpur is proud to go pink in a powerful display of support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout this special month, our esteemed venue is transformed into a haven of pink elegance, where patrons can indulge in exquisite dining experiences. Enter an enchanting realm where you can raise a glass to life, hope, and the power of pink. Elements of pink are infused in your dishes, beverages and more! Book between now till 31 October 2023 and enjoy our special gift for our young guests, kids dine free!

Buy for 2 Adults, Free for 2 Kids

Hoshena Premium Menu at RM 650 nett per adult – 8 course menu featuring Sicilian Lobster Arancini, two main courses of Australian Wagyu MBS 6 Beef Medallion and Pan Seared Black Cod.

Buy for 2 Adults, Free for 1 Kid

Hoshena Menu at RM 450 nett per adult -8 course menu featuring Ox Cheek Arborio Arancini, two main courses of Australian Black Angus Medallion and Black Cod.

Pinktober High Tea Set for Two

1 October - 31 October | 2:00pm to 5:00pm

RM288 nett including two (2) limited-edition Jungle Bird Cocktail Glasses

Raise a glass to life, hope, and the power of pink. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, indulge in a delightful range of delicious treats, served alongside special edition Pink Jungle Bird cocktails or mocktails.

Highlights

Beetroot Mayo Turkey Cheese Focaccia Roll

Salmon Gravlax Pickle Cucumber White Roll

Traditional Cucumber Finger Sandwich

Freshly Baked Scones

Pink Jungle Bird Cocktail or Mocktail

Signature Coffee or Dilmah Tea

For reservations or more information, call +603 2264 2264, email [email protected]

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort

High Tea Set for Two

21 - 22 October 2023

RM88 nett

Raise a glass to life, hope, and the power of pink. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, indulge in a delightful range of delicious treats, served alongside special edition Pinktober mocktails.

Highlights

Rose Salmon Cream Cheese

Pink Macaroons

Red Velvet Cake

Pink Chocolate Brownies

Strawberry Tartlets

Pistachio Custard Eclairs

Creamy Cupcake

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

For reservations, please call us at +60 5684 3333 or email at [email protected]

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang

High Tea Set for Two at Axis Lounge

Available now- 31st October 2023

RM 88 nett per set

2pm - 5pm

Highlights:

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Mini Lemon Tart

Pink Macaroon

Red Velvet Cake

Savory Puff

Open Face Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Chicken Ha m Croissant Sandwich

Raisin Scone with Jam & Butter

Free flow Coffee & Dilmah Tea

For more information, please call +604 892 8000, email [email protected]

DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside

High Tea Set for Two

Available Daily | 2:00pm to 5:00pm

RM128 nett

Buy 1, Free 1 for Takeaways Only

Raise a glass to life, hope, and the power of pink. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, indulge in a delightful range of delicious treats, served alongside special edition Pink Jungle Bird mocktails.

For more information, please call +603 8890 0000, email [email protected]

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City

High Tea Set for Two

1 - 31 October 2023 | 12:00pm to 5:00pm

RM168 nett for high tea set with one (1) Lillet cocktail

RM318 nett for high tea set and two (2) glasses of Prosecco

Specialty scones available for a la carte purchase at RM25 nett for a set of two (2).

Raise a glass to life, hope, and the power of pink. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, indulge in a delightful range of delicious treats.

Highlights

Rose Lychee Mousse

Red Velvet Cheese

Cherry Almond Pave

Strawberry Tart

Raspberry Mille Feuille

Cranberry Cheese Pavlova

Raspberry Financier

Cranberry Walnut Roll with Chicken Turkey

Cheese Ball with Mixed Nuts and Fried Cranberries

Freshly brewed coffee or tea

For reservations or more information, call +603 5650 0200, email [email protected]

Discover the perfect blend of taste, quality, and value this October. For a comprehensive list of our offerings and more details on our promotions, please visit eatdrinkhilton.com/sipsavorsupport.

SOURCE Hilton (Malaysia)