Hilton Properties Nationwide Unveils Month-Long National Wedding Sale

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton properties across Malaysia are pleased to announce the Weddings at Hilton. Whether you're planning an intimate gathering or a lavish affair, let Hilton properties in Malaysia make your special day truly unforgettable.
The festivities commence with an exclusive 20% discount on selected wedding packages, Hilton Honor bonus points as well as additional perks from selected wedding partners. For convenience and easy bookings, the online wedding sale was launched on 6th May and will commence till 30thMay 2024. Guests are encouraged to take the opportunity to enjoy great savings on this limited time offer via visiting weddingsathilton.com
For those looking for customized packages and arrangements, the much-anticipated KLPJ Wedding Fair awaits from May 17th to May 19th, Booth B85, Hall 3 at Mid-Valley Exhibition Center. From start to finish, Hilton wedding specialists ensure a stress-free stroll down the aisle. Furthermore, booking made during the wedding fair comes inclusive of perks such as a complimentary stay in the Bridal Suite, customizable menus and food tasting just to name a few. Couples will also earn double Hilton Honors Points, which can be used to redeem a honeymoon at any Hilton hotel worldwide.
Attendees at the fair will have the chance to win lucky draw prizes from exclusive vendors which include complimentary pre-wedding cinematography by Motion In Style Production, a 2-hour 360 video booth service by TagBooth Photobooth, or a studio photoshoot by Precious. Additionally, all participants, regardless of their deposit amount, will receive a goodie bag with edible gift favors, cash vouchers, promotional materials, and a chance to win a 2-tier wedding cake by Sylvia Alexa Artistry.
Participating Hilton Properties:
Hilton Kuala Lumpur Hilton Petaling Jaya Hilton Kuching Hilton Kota Kinabalu Doubletree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur Doubletree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside Doubletree by Hilton Melaka Doubletree by Hilton Johor Bahru Doubletree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City Doubletree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort Doubletree Resort by Hilton Penang Hilton Garden Inn Puchong
Wedding Partners:
Arifah Hot Oven Sylvia Alexa Artistry Armadale Weddings Precious Wedding & The Gown Atelier Mohan's Executives Tailors Momento Wedding Motion In Style TagBooth Photobooth Posterlite Merry Ice Cream
Book your wedding package during this month-long celebration of love and embark on a journey that will leave cherished memories for a lifetime. For more information, visit weddingsathilton.com.
