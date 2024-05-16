Hilton Properties Nationwide Unveils Month-Long National Wedding Sale

The festivities commence with an exclusive 20% discount on selected wedding packages, Hilton Honor bonus points as well as additional perks from selected wedding partners. For convenience and easy bookings, the online wedding sale was launched on 6th May and will commence till 30th May 2024. Guests are encouraged to take the opportunity to enjoy great savings on this limited time offer via visiting weddingsathilton.com

For those looking for customized packages and arrangements, the much-anticipated KLPJ Wedding Fair awaits from May 17th to May 19th, Booth B85, Hall 3 at Mid-Valley Exhibition Center. From start to finish, Hilton wedding specialists ensure a stress-free stroll down the aisle. Furthermore, booking made during the wedding fair comes inclusive of perks such as a complimentary stay in the Bridal Suite, customizable menus and food tasting just to name a few. Couples will also earn double Hilton Honors Points, which can be used to redeem a honeymoon at any Hilton hotel worldwide.

Attendees at the fair will have the chance to win lucky draw prizes from exclusive vendors which include complimentary pre-wedding cinematography by Motion In Style Production, a 2-hour 360 video booth service by TagBooth Photobooth, or a studio photoshoot by Precious. Additionally, all participants, regardless of their deposit amount, will receive a goodie bag with edible gift favors, cash vouchers, promotional materials, and a chance to win a 2-tier wedding cake by Sylvia Alexa Artistry.

Participating Hilton Properties:

Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Hilton Petaling Jaya

Hilton Kuching

Hilton Kota Kinabalu

Doubletree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Doubletree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside

Doubletree by Hilton Melaka

Doubletree by Hilton Johor Bahru

Doubletree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City

Doubletree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort

Doubletree Resort by Hilton Penang

Hilton Garden Inn Puchong

Wedding Partners:

Arifah Hot Oven

Sylvia Alexa Artistry

Armadale Weddings

Precious Wedding & The Gown Atelier

Mohan's Executives Tailors

Momento Wedding

Motion In Style

TagBooth Photobooth

Posterlite

Merry Ice Cream

Book your wedding package during this month-long celebration of love and embark on a journey that will leave cherished memories for a lifetime. For more information, visit weddingsathilton.com.

SOURCE Hilton (Malaysia)