Hilton Saigon Unveils Elevated Dining Experiences with Residence Eleven Restaurant and Song Bar

Perched on the top floors of Hilton Saigon, these venues offer stunning river views, exquisite cuisines and a chic atmosphere that redefines dining in the city

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Saigon today unveils its highly anticipated Chinese restaurant, Residence Eleven restaurant and rooftop bar, Song Bar. Offering panoramic views of the Saigon River and the vibrant cityscape, Residence Eleven and Song Bar are poised to become iconic dining destinations in the city. Boasting modern, luxurious design, guests can enjoy refined Chinese cuisine and innovative cocktails in a sophisticated ambience.

Song Bar - A Symphony of Elegance from the Rooftop

"The introduction of Residence Eleven and Song Bar reflects our commitment to elevating and enriching the experience for our guests," said Andrew Nisbet, General Manager of Hilton Saigon. "I am confident that these new additions will become standout features, attracting not only international visitors but also local residents. Residence Eleven will offer modern Chinese cuisine in a luxurious setting, while Song Bar is a perfect place for gathering and enjoy city's panoramic views. We invite everyone to join us in discovering these remarkable new experiences on the 39th and 40th floors of Hilton Saigon."

Residence Eleven - A Masterpiece of Contemporary Chinese Art and Cuisine

Nestled on the 39th floor of the Hilton Saigon, Residence Eleven Restaurant is a sanctuary of culinary artistry. The restaurant's design draws inspiration from classic Beijing heritage houses and contemporary Chinese aesthetics, and features lacquer and watercolor artwork, as well as bold Chinese carvings in its décor.

At the heart of the restaurant is its signature wood fired oven, a culinary centerpiece that promises to elevate the art of roasting to new heights. Guests can expect perfectly roasted meats with a smoky depth of flavor and texture that can only be achieved with wood-fired cooking. Residence Eleven's menu also comprises classic Chinese dishes, such as Peking duck and dim sum, as well as creative fusion dishes, including Bird's Nest and Crab Soup, stir-fried Australian lobster prepared Hong Kong style, and steamed Leopard Coral Grouper. Each dish is a celebration of the traditional and the contemporary, embodying the essence of Southern Chinese culinary heritage.

Oenophiles can also delight in the restaurant's meticulously curated wine collection, which features a library of complex and storied Old-World wines and bolder selections from the New World.

Residence Eleven opens for dinner from 17:30 to 22:00 daily. Hilton Honors members can enjoy up to 25% discount on meals and drinks. For reservations, contact https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/residenceeleven

Located on the highest floor of Hilton Saigon, Song Bar encompasses wraparound views of the city skyline through its floor-to-ceiling windows, offering spectacular sunset views for its guests. The bar's interior is a blend of oriental and contemporary design with rich wood panelling, plush velvet seating and striking statement lights.

The menu showcases a sophisticated collection of fine wines and innovative cocktails, with each concoction carefully crafted with local ingredients to reflect a sense of place. These include East Meet West, which is a harmonious blend of flavours that seamlessly bridges the culinary traditions of the East and the West. Or guests can enjoy the Tequila-infused Saigon Opera House cocktail, inspired by the iconic Saigon Opera House. This creation infuses the vibrant spirit of Saigon with a twist of tequila, offering a unique and unforgettable taste experience.

Guests can also enjoy DJ performance every Thursday to Saturday, from 21:00 to midnight as well as a refined menu of bar bites.

Song Bar opens from 16:00 to midnight daily. Hilton Honors members can enjoy up to 25% discount on meals and drinks. For booking, contact +84 (28) 38237979, email [email protected], or visit our website for more information https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sgnhihi-hilton-saigon/dining/

Hilton Saigon is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 22 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the hotel's website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors app.

For hi-res images of Residence Eleven Restaurant, please click HERE

For hi-res images of Song Bar, please click HERE

Note to Editors:

Song Bar hosted HoSkar Night HCMC, brought by WeHub in middle of July 2024, in partnership with Savills Hotels. Recognized as the premier networking platform in the region, HoSkar Night is designed for professionals in the hospitality and real estate sectors to connect with real estate developers, hotel owners, designers, hotel general managers, senior industry leaders, technology specialists, culinary innovators, and forward-thinking business entrepreneurs. HoSkar Night includes two sessions. HoSkar Talk, where key industry leaders will share market information and discuss trends, is only open to real estate developers and hotel owners. The HoSkar networking session, the largest networking event in Asia.

WeHub is one of the most vibrant hospitality and real estate communities in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. WeHub was founded with the vision to connect businesses, people and ideas. The platform offers the latest trends and insights while facilitating business connections within the real estate and hospitality industries through various activities, including Meet The Experts conferences (MTE), HoSkar Night networking events, SIF Masterclasses, and WeTalk private meetings for lead generation.

About Hilton Saigon

Hilton Saigon joins a portfolio of 14 trading and pipeline Hilton hotels in Vietnam. Hilton Saigon brings a fresh, inviting and sophisticated encounter where guests can find true relaxation and pursue meaningful work and connections, all while basking in the energy of the local people, culture, cityscape and experience. The spirit for local is embraced through a profound love and insider's knowledge on the city's best gems. It is a prime destination that also has the discerning guests in mind, curating an environment that remarkably balances a calming, yet lively and lighthearted aura, with thoughtfully designed restaurants, bars, meeting venues and accommodations that present a panoramic river and dynamic city view.

Hilton Saigon is located at 11 Me Linh Square, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. For more information, travelers may visit www.hiltonsaigon.com .

