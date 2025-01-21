Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao - Inviting You to Experience a Different New Year During the Spring Festival

SHANGHAI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao, located in the heart of Hongqiao Economic and Technological Development Zone, offers convenient transportation and a wide range of surrounding entertainment facilities. During the Spring Festival, the hotel has prepared a series of exciting activities for guests to experience a unique Lunar New Year.

At 10:08 am on the first day of the Lunar New Year (January 29th), a lion dance performance will be held. As a traditional Spring Festival celebration, the lion dance symbolizes good luck and auspiciousness. The majestic lions will leap and dance to the sound of gongs and drums, creating a lively atmosphere that allows you to feel the unique charm of the Lunar New Year.

From the first day to the sixth day of the Lunar New Year, the hotel has arranged various traditional handicraft activities. On the first day, you can participate in the couplet-writing activity, using a brush to write blessings on red paper and experiencing the charm of Chinese calligraphy. On the second day, make lanterns to enjoy the fun of traditional handicrafts and add warmth to the New Year. On the third day, paper-cutting activities let you feel the charm of paper-cutting art. On the fourth day, the whole family can make homemade cookies together. On the fifth day, make dumplings symbolizing reunion. On the sixth day, make tangyuan and enjoy the sweet New Year atmosphere.

The hotel features over 612 elegantly designed and well-equipped guest rooms and suites. The newly upgraded rooms in Building 1 incorporate Shanghai Shikumen elements and the "Work + Play" concept, along with a 55-inch high-definition LCD TV and wireless charging devices. In terms of dining, Hujiang 88 Restaurant combines various cuisines, and the Executive Lounge exudes the retro charm of old Shanghai. Additionally, the hotel provides leisure facilities such as a fitness center, a heated swimming pool, a courtyard garden, and a SPA.

Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao sincerely invites you to participate in these Spring Festival activities, gain a deeper understanding of Chinese traditional culture, and spend a happy, peaceful, and culturally-rich New Year. The hotel is located at 1116 Hongsong East Road, Minhang District, Shanghai. For reservations, visit shanghaihongqiao.hilton.com.

