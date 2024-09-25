Hilton Unveils All-Inclusive Wedding Packages at KLPJ Wedding Fair

Exclusive 20% off wedding packages and RM300,000 in cashback & prizes

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Properties across Malaysia are set to showcase their exceptional wedding offerings at the KLPJ Wedding Fair, happening from September 27 to 29 at the MidValley Exhibition Centre. Themed "Weddings at Hilton," this event invites couples to explore all-inclusive wedding packages designed to create unforgettable celebrations.

The fair runs daily from 11:00am to 9:00pm at Booth B85 in Hall 3. Participating Hilton properties include Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kuching, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, and several Hilton hotels located across Malaysia, offering a diverse selection of venues tailored to suit each couple's unique vision.

Booking perks include a complimentary stay in the Bridal Suite, attractive Hilton Honors Wedding Incentive Points redeemable for honeymoons, valet parking, food tastings, and thematic floral arrangements. Couples who book during the fair can enjoy a 20% discount on selected wedding packages and stand a chance to win RM300,000 in cashback and prizes, including RM80,000 in cash.

Hilton offers a variety of customized wedding packages, tailored to suit each couple's preferences, whether they envision a grand celebration or an intimate gathering. With diverse venue options, from elegant ballrooms to scenic outdoor settings, Hilton ensures the perfect backdrop for every love story. At the fair, couples will have the chance to consult with Hilton's expert wedding teams, who specialize in bringing dream weddings to life by personalizing every detail, from décor to dining. Special offers at the KLPJ Wedding Fair include exclusive discounts, cashback opportunities, and other exciting perks, making it the ideal time to plan a Hilton wedding.

The following participating Hilton properties across Malaysia deliver a comprehensive range of packages that cater to diverse wedding themes and preferences.

Participating Hotels:

Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Hilton Petaling Jaya

Hilton Kuching

Hilton Kota Kinabalu

DoubleTree By Hilton Kuala Lumpur

DoubleTree By Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside

DoubleTree By Hilton Melaka

DoubleTree By Hilton Johor Bahru

DoubleTree By Hilton Shah Alam I-City

DoubleTree By Hilton Damai Laut Resort

DoubleTree Resort By Hilton Penang

For more information and updates on Hilton's exclusive offers at the KLPJ Wedding Fair, visit WeddingsAtHilton.com

