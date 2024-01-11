Hilton Unveils Exclusive Wedding Packages at KLPJ Wedding Fair, Elevating Couples' Journey to 'I Do'

At Hilton, we understand that every detail counts when it comes to crafting the perfect wedding experience. With our commitment to excellence, we invite couples to say 'I Do' with confidence, knowing that every moment will sparkle, and every memory will be destined to be cherished for a lifetime.

As part of the KLPJ Wedding Fair, couples can enjoy a splendid offer of 20% off selected wedding packages. Furthermore, couples who book during this event will stand a chance to win an extraordinary 3-day, 2-night honeymoon experience at the luxurious Conrad Bali, Indonesia - a once-in-a-lifetime getaway to begin your journey together.

"Each couple partnering with Hilton for their wedding journey is paired with a dedicated Hilton wedding specialist who provides unwavering support at every stage. These specialists bring forth extensive expertise, offering invaluable guidance to ensure that every aspect of the big day is tailored to perfection," remarked Carmen Teo, Commercial Director overseeing Hilton operations in Malaysia, Philippines, and Sri Lanka. "Our wedding specialists are committed to seamless coordination, ensuring a flawlessly executed event. With Hilton, expect nothing short of our renowned hospitality, delivered with genuine smiles throughout your wedding experience," she affirmed.

From start to finish, Hilton wedding specialists ensure a stress-free stroll down the aisle. Furthermore, booking made during the wedding sale comes inclusive of perks such as a complimentary stay in the Bridal Suite, complimentary valet parking, customisable menus, food tasting, and thematic floral arrangement just to name a few. Couples will also earn extra Honors Points, which can be used to redeem a honeymoon at any Hilton hotel worldwide.

Participating Hilton Hotels include:

HILTON KUALA LUMPUR

HILTON PETALING JAYA

HILTON KUCHING

HILTON KOTA KINABALU

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON KUALA LUMPUR

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON PUTRAJAYA LAKESIDE

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MELAKA

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON JOHOR BAHRU

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON SHAH ALAM I-CITY

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON DAMAI LAUT RESORT

DOUBLETREE RESORT BY HILTON PENANG

HILTON GARDEN INN PUCHONG

For further information and exclusive offers, visit the Hilton booth A23, Hall 5, Ground Floor, KLCC at the KLPJ Wedding Fair or view packages online at weddingsathilton.com/category/malaysia/

SOURCE Hilton (Malaysia)