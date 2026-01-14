Himel Earns International Recognition through Global Excellence and Product Innovation

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Himel, a global acclaimed manufacturer and supplier of electrical products, announced that it has been recognized with major international honors in year end of 2025. The trophy is named Best Low Voltage Electrical Products Brand Global 2025, and Top Innovation Award for its Electric Vehicle Charger, reflecting strong industry and market recognition of Himel's brand strength and product innovation.

Best Low Voltage Electrical Products Brand Global 2025 & Top Innovation Awards Ceromony

Founded in 1958 in Spain, Himel has evolved into a globally trusted electrical brand serving, commercial, industrial and residential sectors in more than 60 countries. With decades of global engineering heritage, the company has built its reputation on delivering safe, reliable, and value-engineered solutions designed to meet diverse market needs worldwide.

The global brand recognition awarded by International Business Magazine reflects Himel's ongoing commitment to innovation, its focus on quality and the desire to resolve the challenges faced by the target audience. Complementing this, the Top Innovation Award for EV Charger underscores Himel's continued investment in future-ready energy solutions, including technologies designed to support the global transition toward cleaner mobility and smarter power usage.

"These recognitions reflect the confidence our customers and partners place in Himel across different markets," said Koon San Ang, Vice President of International Sales at Himel. "By staying closely aligned with industry trends and evolving market needs, Himel is able to continuously innovate and refine our products. This market-driven approach has enabled our solutions to earn strong acceptance and positive feedback across more than 60 countries."

Behind these recognition is Himel's core brand philosophy, Powering Infinity, which guides how the company approaches innovation, market expansion, and collaboration. Rather than a single initiative, it represents a long-term commitment to enabling progress—by unlocking infinite potential of technology, people, and communities.

"Powering Infinity shapes how we build the Himel brand globally—through consistency, credibility, and relevance across markets," said Danny Wang, Himel's Chief Marketing Officer of Himel. "Continuously receiving recognition of these honors in recent years affirm that our direction resonates internationally, and they strengthen our determination to keep innovating with purpose."

As Himel continues to expand its global footprint, the company remains focused on delivering long-term value through innovation, partnership, and a clear brand purpose.

For more information about Himel and its global portfolio, visit https://www.himel.com/gb.

SOURCE Himel HONGKONG