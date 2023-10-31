Hinen Celebrates Success at All-Energy Australia Exhibition: A Glimpse into the Future of Energy Storage

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinen, a subsidiary of CE-LINK and an innovator in the energy storage industry, is thrilled to review a successful presence at the All-Energy Australia Exhibition. With a focus on cutting-edge products, Hinen's exhibition left a lasting impression and received exceptional feedback.

After the exhibition

A star of the exhibition was the 5kW Single-phase Hybrid Inverter, an innovation that combines impressive features with an elegant design. With a remarkable DC/AC ratio of up to 190%, this inverter sets a new standard in efficiency. Its fanless design, enabling natural heat dissipation, garnered significant attention, emphasising Hinen's commitment to performance.

Reactions and Recognition

The unique appearance and design of Hinen's products resonated with the audience, positioning Hinen as a forward-thinking brand in the energy storage sector.

Although successful use cases weren't showcased officially due to ongoing website updates, Hinen arranged systematic tests to demonstrate the robustness and performance. The positive reception has elevated Hinen's presence in the Australian market. The brand's reputation is expected to flourish based on the overall user experience.

Hinen's product range aligns perfectly with market demands, including the 15 kW Single-Phase All-in-One Module and the 20 kW Three-phase All-in-One Module. Additionally, Hinen is developing 5 kW Single-phase Hybrid Inverters, a rarity in the market. With upcoming regulations in Victoria and NSW that will disconnect new homes from gas, the inverter will play a pivotal role as an intelligent, independent energy hub, managing PV generation, energy storage, and grid connectivity through a user-friendly app.

Furthermore, the integration of heat pumps with Hinen's inverters is a significant development. The inverter pairs seamlessly with batteries, allowing homeowners to use their own batteries without a separate unit.

Opportunities for Collaboration

Hinen reminds dealers and installers that collaboration opportunities extend beyond the exhibition. The company is eager to connect with industry professionals, sharing product information and cooperation plans. Hinen's commitment to innovation and excellence positions them as an ideal partner for those looking to offer top-of-the-line energy solutions.

A Vision for the Future

Hinen General Manager, William Peng, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Our experience has been remarkable. The warm reception and feedback affirmed our commitment to pushing the boundaries of energy storage. We look forward to building stronger connections in the Australian market."

For more information, contact William Peng on +61 466 068 058 or williampeng@hinen.com

