Hinen Ignites All-Energy Australia Exhibition with Cutting-Edge Energy Solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinen, a subsidiary of CE-LINK, unveiled a spectacular range of energy solutions at the All-Energy Australia Exhibition. Hinen's new product matrix promises to redefine the energy landscape with an array of products catering to the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

Flagship Products

Introducing the product to local customer

1. 15 kW Single-Phase All-in-One Module

Four MPPT input

200% PV oversized

Off-grid output power up to 15 kW

2. 20 kW Three-phase All-in-One Module

150-800V ultra-wide battery voltage range

6000cycle life under 90%DOD

3. 5kW AC Coupled All-in-One module

6000cycle life under 90%DOD

4. 5kW Single-phase Hybrid Inverter

Impressive charge and discharge capabilities, up to 120A (continuous)

5. 12kW Three-phase Hybrid Inverter

Maximum MPPT current reaching 16A for a single PV string

Exceptional battery charge/discharge current, up to 30A

6. 5kWh Residential Energy Storage System

Automatic restart in low-voltage conditions

Rapid 1C charge/discharge rate for optimal performance

7. 5kWh Modular Low-voltage Battery System*4

Flexible capacity options from 5kWh to 100kWh

Remote firmware upgrade to keep your system current

8. 2.56kWh Modular High-voltage Battery System*7

Wide capacity options from 10.24kWh to 17.92kWh

Remote diagnosis and upgrade capabilities

The Team Behind Hinen's Success

Hinen's commitment to excellence is underpinned by team of R&D and support experts. With a wealth of industry knowledge and a track record of ground-breaking innovation, Hinen's professionals are always ready to provide guidance and assistance to customers.

Opportunities for Collaboration

The event serves as an ideal platform for in-depth exchanges, collaboration, and first-hand experience with Hinen's product range. Dealers and installers are encouraged to engage in discussion with Hinen representatives.

Vision for the Future

"We're dedicated to reshaping the future of energy storage," said Hinen Sales Manager, William Peng. "Our cutting-edge solutions make a lasting impact on the energy landscape, empowering individuals and businesses to harness sustainable, efficient, reliable power. We invite industry professionals and enthusiasts to join us at booth XX113."

Exhibition Details

Booth : XX113

: XX113 Date : October 25th and 26th, 2023

: and 26th, 2023 Time : 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

: – Location: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Hinen's presence at the exhibition is a watershed moment for the energy storage industry. Hinen's commitment to innovation and quality has captivated attendees and offered a glimpse into the future of sustainable energy solutions.

For more information, contact William Peng on +61 466 068 058 or [email protected]

SOURCE Hinen