HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- December 14-15, 2024, at Saigon Riverside Park, Hipfest 2024 festival - organized by the Viet Nam Union of Friendship Organizations, and Enter CEC Company Limited, will officially take place, marking the 9th season of the largest Hip Hop event in Vietnam and the Southeast Asia region. Gathering talents from over 40 countries, it is not only a playground for Hip-Hop lovers but also a cultural bridge between generations and nations.

Hipfest 2024: International Hip-hop Culture Festival Explodes In Vietnam

With the theme "Memories & Future", Hipfest 2024 promises to bring excellent experiences of Hip Hop culture, attracting over 200 competitors from both Vietnam and abroad. With an outstanding lineup and judges including: Judge Mai Thien Quan, Dang Quan from Vietnam, Judge Paradeep from India, Judge WingZero from Japan, Judges Octopus and Madam from Korea… Along with bboys such as Bboy Lee from Vietnam, Bboy LegoSam from Malaysia, Bboy Holyrain from China, Bboy Wild Jerry from Belarus, Team Jin - Yoonji from Korea, Bgirl Miyu from Indonesia, and dancer Rinka from Japan.

At Hipfest 2024 - World Final, Timo proudly joins as the Main Sponsor, and Trạm Song Hành with Thu Tran is the Official Media partner, serves as a content platform to welcome and showcase a Truly Beautiful Vietnam to international friends, tell inspiring stories about Hip-hop culture, opening up new opportunities for Vietnam on the global stage.

"As a pioneer extending beyond just finance and banking, Timo confidently chooses to be a trusted companion helping customers "Living a richer life". Hipfest 2024 embodies the boldness, creativity, and breaking the limits, the values that resonate deeply with Timo. Therefore, Timo x Tram Song Hanh are thrilled to endorse and support Hipfest in this inspiring journey, empower the community to push boundaries and leave their mark on a global stage!", shared Jonas Eichhorst, CEO of Timo.

"Hipfest isn't just an event; it's an emotional journey where every individual, contestant, every performance leaves a unique mark. For me personally and the team, building Hipfest to where it is today has been a long & challenging journey. There were countless moments of giving up, but the support from our audience, our partners, the artists is our driving force to push boundaries and strive for better. Looking back, I'm proud of the journey we've taken. Today, Hipfest stands a chance to showcase Vietnam's Hip-hop culture, not only to inspire the local community but also to bring the name "Hipfest" to the global stage, proving that Vietnamese hip-hop could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world." - Founder of Hipfest - Linh Pham shared.

Hipfest 2024 Honors Hip-Hop History with the Theme "Memories & Future", bridging the past and future Hip-hop culture. The "Memories" revisits the vibrant 80s and 90s, when Hip-hop first arrived in Vietnam while the "Future" embraces the fusion of Hip-hop and modern technology. For the first time, Hipfest 2024 introduces an internationally professional Scoring System and Online Mini Game to vote for their favorite teams, boosting the morale of the participants.

Competition Categories, estimate around 800 athletes and candidates taking part in the contests. Professional (Breaking, Allstyle). Semi-professional (students) - Hipfest Uni: 20 universities Kids Solo (ages 5-13).

Cultural Exchange: Food stalls and unique cultural experience activities.

Meet International Stars: An opportunity to meet and interact with renowned artists and judges from the global Hip-Hop community.

