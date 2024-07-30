Hiring platform Bossjob empowers job seekers to make bold career choices in Southeast Asia's job market

MANILA, Philippines, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where job-hopping requires careful choices and bold decisions, Bossjob , the chat-first career platform revolutionizing professional hiring in Southeast Asia (SEA), is dedicated to safeguarding job seekers and turning "fright" into "delight," as seen in its latest ad campaign, Job Hopping Works.

According to US research, job-hoppers, or those who change their jobs very often, have become increasingly common over the last several years, mainly due to a tight labor market. Another study supports this, revealing around 83% of Gen Z employees in the US surveyed consider themselves job hoppers.

However, the story is different in Southeast Asia. In Singapore, job-hopping has reached its lowest in six years . About 14.7 percent of workers changed jobs in the past two years, a rate not seen since 2017. In the Philippines, a 2022 report revealed concerns around the idea of switching jobs without having another job offer lined up, mainly due to the coined term "Great Resignation," which pertains to the trend of employees resigning en masse.

Job-hopping is often viewed as a risky career move, but it can offer significant benefits. For job seekers, it can mean higher salaries, better career advancement opportunities, and more job satisfaction. Employers, on the other hand, can benefit from fresh perspectives and new skills brought in by job hoppers.

However, job-hopping also presents challenges. It requires careful planning and bold decisions, as frequent job changes can sometimes be perceived negatively by potential employers. This is where Bossjob steps in, providing the tools, insights and support needed to make informed and confident career moves.

Responding to the current situation in the SEA job market, Bossjob aims to amplify its support for job seekers to make bold choices in their careers. The hiring platform sends its support for job seekers to make their career move in its latest ad, which aims to inspire confidence and encourage proactive career development.

Bossjob started in the Philippines in 2018 with its innovative model of "mobile + direct chat + AI-matching," introducing direct chat into the recruitment scene. With the help of AI technologies and big data, the platform provides job seekers with precise recommendations and matches for positions that meet their needs, assists in career planning, improves professional skills, and helps them better navigate the workplace. On the other hand, it helps enterprises reduce recruitment costs, optimize their hiring process, and efficiently and accurately find and hire top global talent that meets their needs, providing a solid talent guarantee for their long-term development.

Through the services provided by Bossjob, job seekers can confidently navigate the job market and pursue their aspirations, whether for career growth, skills development, diversification, or broadening networks.

Since its launch, Bossjob has positioned itself as a leading recruitment platform in Southeast Asia, with more than 3 million registered users and tens of thousands of partner companies.

With a growing presence in Asia, including the Philippines, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, and Hong Kong SAR, Bossjob aims to reach over 30 million users in SEA by 2026. As part of its efforts to expand its global market, it has started offering free services this year.

