HistoIndex Extends Access To Its MASH Diagnostic Offering Through New Partnerships In Texas And California

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HistoIndex, a pioneer in AI-driven digital pathology solutions for chronic liver disease, has announced the continued expansion of its commercial partnership network in the United States with the addition of two new hepatology and gastroenterology centers - Houston Research Institute (HRI) Kingwood and Knowledge Research Center (KRC) in Orange, California.

HistoIndex is now expanding access to its integrated diagnostic services to an additional center in the HRI network (HRI Kingwood), further strengthening its growing footprint across leading hepatology and gastroenterology practices. The roll-out of HistoIndex's diagnostic services across the HRI system in late 2025 has had a positive impact on the overall workflow at HRI centers - from biopsy sample preparation, evaluation for disease status to logistical coordination with central labs.

"Over the past few months, we've seen how integrating HistoIndex's solutions across our centers has streamlined their operational workflow for processing and shipping of liver biopsies, in addition to the markedly increased consistency we've observed in the biopsy interpretations by both traditional and AI-enhanced assessments offered by HistoIndex," said Dr. Mazen Noureddin, MD, MHS, Director at Houston Research Institute and Co-Chairman of the Board at Summit and Pinnacle Clinical Research. "This translates into enhanced diagnostic confidence and better patient care outcomes, and we are glad to bring the HRI Kingwood site under the same operational sphere for the highest-quality results."

In parallel, HistoIndex has also established a new partnership with Knowledge Research Center (KRC) - a medical center in Orange, California, specializing in patient care and clinical trials across a range of therapeutic areas, including liver diseases[1]. This partnership expands the reach of the company's unique diagnostic offering to the U.S. West Coast. "We are excited to partner with HistoIndex and integrate its AI-enhanced solutions into our clinical workflow," said Dr. Alaa Abousaif, MD, co-founder of KRC in Orange, California.

Together, the partnerships with the new hepatology and gastroenterology centers underscore HistoIndex's commitment to building a network of clinical partners and advancing objective, quantitative diagnostics in Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH).

About MASH

Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) is a progressive form of Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) characterized by steatosis, ballooning degeneration and inflammation, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis, liver failure and an increased risk of liver cancer. Pathologist assessment of liver biopsy remains the gold standard for diagnosing and assessing the severity of MASH. Histological categorial scoring systems are often used as surrogate endpoints to evaluate drug efficacy in MASH clinical trials. These endpoints are limited in capturing the complex and heterogeneous nature of the disease. As a result, there is a growing need for more accurate and reliable tools, such as AI-based digital pathology solutions, to improve the assessment of treatment response and disease severity in MASH.

About HistoIndex

Founded in 2010, HistoIndex pioneers in stain-free, fully automated imaging solutions for visualizing and quantifying fibrosis in biological tissues. By combining cutting-edge biophotonic technology with AI-based analysis, HistoIndex provides innovative tools to improve the assessment of fibrosis changes and drug efficacy. HistoIndex's breakthrough digital pathology solutions are currently used in accelerating clinical research, expediting pharmaceutical drug development, and transforming medical standards.

SOURCE Histoindex Pte. Ltd.