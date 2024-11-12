Hitachi Vantara Hosts Third Asia-Pacific Partner Technical Ambassador Club in Bangkok

Over 100 technical experts unite for annual partner engagement forum

BANGKOK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), successfully hosted its third annual Partner Technical Ambassador Club (PTAC) Live event in the Asia-Pacific region. Held from November 4 to 7 in Bangkok, Thailand, the event attracted over 100 attendees across the region, including participants from Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. This year, the forum focused on uniting technical leaders from Hitachi Vantara's partner ecosystem, providing a unique space to share insights, enhance technical skills through knowledge sharing, and engage in strategic discussions with the company's global teams.

Introduced in 2022, PTAC is a selective program designed to recognize and build technical expertise within Hitachi Vantara's partner ecosystem. PTAC membership is exclusive, requiring attendees to pass rigorous technical assessments to ensure high standards and a deep understanding of Hitachi Vantara's offerings. PTAC members benefit from privileged access to exclusive webinars, product previews, early-release evaluations, and alignment with Hitachi Vantara's subject matter experts, creating a dynamic community of passionate advocates. Through ongoing engagement, members actively shape product development and contribute to expanding Hitachi Vantara's capabilities and partner success in the APAC region.

Event Highlights

The four-day event featured interactive sessions on key topics, including data resilience, advanced storage strategies, data protection techniques, and a central focus on Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One – a hybrid cloud platform designed to unify and optimize data management for greater resilience and flexibility. Additionally, an exclusive technical advisory forum, consisting of 20 top technical influencers, engaged in strategic discussions with Hitachi Vantara's leadership. These interactions enabled the partners to provide critical insights to help shape the direction of future offerings.

"Having attended PTAC last year, we were thrilled to see an even stronger focus this year on Hitachi Vantara's strategic vision and technology innovation," said Sunny Lo, Senior System Engineer, ACW Distribution (HK) Limited. "The collaborative environment and insightful sessions on emerging areas such as AI, data intelligence, and cybersecurity underscore Hitachi Vantara's commitment to empowering its partners. This opportunity to align our strategies will allow us to drive sustainable growth and deliver exceptional solutions for our customers."

"From a technical standpoint, the sessions on data storage solutions and cyber resilience strategies have been incredibly impactful," said Abhishek Vachher, Senior Technical Consultant, Rah Infotech Private Limited. "The in-depth focus on Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One, with its top-rated ENERGY STAR® certifications and outstanding energy efficiency, deepened my appreciation for Hitachi Vantara's leadership in enterprise storage innovation. Attending this event has equipped me with practical insights and advanced knowledge that I'm eager to bring back to my team."

"At Hitachi Vantara, we are committed to empowering our partners with the technical expertise and resources they need to excel in today's fast-paced, data-driven environment," said Greg Bucyk, Global VP Strategy, GTM and Alliances, Hitachi Vantara. "As we move deeper into the era of AI, data intelligence, and emerging technologies, our focus is on helping partners navigate the current landscape while preparing for the future. Initiatives like PTAC create valuable opportunities for partners to gain insights into the latest innovations, engage in open dialogue with our leadership, and equip themselves with the tools to lead their customers into the next wave of digital transformation."

Strengthening APAC Partner Engagement



Hitachi Vantara's partner engagement strategy is built on three key pillars:

Training and Enabling Partners: PTAC provides hands-on training and technical certification opportunities, ensuring partners are equipped with the skills and knowledge to drive success. Motivating and Rewarding Partners: Hitachi Vantara's partner programs are designed to inspire growth and performance by offering incentives and rewards to high-achieving partners, helping them create demand and deliver results. Engagement: In-person events such as PTAC Live, partner summits, and executive briefings create opportunities for partners to connect with Hitachi Vantara's leadership and global teams.

Over the past year, Hitachi Vantara has significantly enhanced its partner support infrastructure by introducing advanced sales and presales tools, a virtual labs environment, and expanded marketing resources. Additionally, the company has streamlined partner event programs, launched a redesigned partner portal with personalized features, expanded inside-sales capabilities, and introduced a sustainability credit feature. These initiatives reinforce Hitachi Vantara's commitment to supporting partners with cutting-edge innovation and resources.

For more information on Hitachi Vantara's partner programs, visit https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/partners/partner-ecosystem.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

