Hitachi Young Leader Initiative (HYLI) 2024: Empowering Future Leaders for a Sustainable Tomorrow

DENPASAR, Indonesia, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centred on the theme, "Greening Together: Inclusion & Sustainability", the HYLI 2024 has successfully concluded through a series of robust discussions between distinguished speakers and youth leaders. This youth leadership program brought together 32 outstanding youth leaders from Japan and Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The delegates discussed global challenges on achieving the 2030 sustainable development goals adopted by the United Nations.

Known for its sustainability initiatives, eco-friendly projects, and rich cultural heritage, the 17th edition of HYLI was held in Bali. Bali is also home to Hitachi's Nusa Penida microgrid, providing cleaner energy to 12,000 homes.

This year, the four-day program highlighted critical aspects of sustainable development through four invigorating plenary sessions: Good Health & Wellbeing, Affordable Clean Energy, Reduced Inequalities, and Sustainable Cities & Communities.

Chairman of Hitachi Asia Ltd., Mr. Kojin Nakakita said: "True to Hitachi's credo, inspiring and nurturing the next generation of leaders is one of the many ways that Hitachi is contributing back to society. It is encouraging to witness these young delegates at HYLI deliberating ideas in hopes of creating a more sustainable world. I believe HYLI will open more opportunities for these social innovators to shape a more inclusive future."

Signifying the diverse cultures of the delegates, Tabebuia Trees were planted at the Nusa Penida microgrid where the delegates got a firsthand look at its operations to bring clean energy to the island. Selecting the Tabebuia to adorn the Hitachi's microgrid in Nusa Penida symbolizes beauty, renewal, and resilience, reflecting the world's journey towards a more sustainable future.

"The four-day experience was truly exceptional. Not only did I have the opportunity to meet new friends, but it also expanded my horizons. Every panel session, workshop, and discussion, along with the visit to Hitachi's microgrid in Nusa Penida, highlighted how technology can effectively supply clean energy for a sustainable future.

Additionally, the mentorship session provided invaluable insights on applying critical thinking to solve challenges in achieving SDGs," said Mr. Seyya Viriya from Indonesia, Udayana University in Bali.

An Indonesian alumnus from the 3rd HYLI in 1999, Dr. Agung Wicaksono, who currently serves as the Deputy Chairman of Funding and Investment for Nusantara, Indonesia's new capital city, spoke to the students on the importance of sustainability and leadership as pivotal concepts for the young generation to excel in their skillsets.

"To build a future that thrives, we must instil the values of sustainability and leadership in our youth. These principles are essential for developing the skills necessary to navigate and excel in an ever-evolving world." added Dr. Agung.

Since its inception in 1996, HYLI has provided over 400 students with the opportunity to broaden their perspectives and champion Asian values and cross-cultural understanding. The program, held biennially, serves as an exceptional platform for talented university students to actively discuss on key global issues with distinguished speakers.

