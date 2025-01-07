Hithium and Samsung C&T Corporation Forge Global Partnership

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hithium is pleased to announce the signing of a new global partnership with Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction group, a leading construction company renowned for its engineering, procurement, and construction expertise in large-scale projects.

Going forward, Hithium and Samsung C&T will endeavor to work closely aiming to secure more opportunities for energy storage execution projects worldwide, with a project pipeline estimated to be around 10GWh in terms of the total BESS capacity.

Signing Ceremony of Samsung C&T corporation and Hithium (PRNewsfoto/HiTHIUM Energy Storage)

By joining forces, Hithium aims to leverage its extensive experience in energy storage to provide Samsung C&T with comprehensive solutions, fostering a unified response to the expanding global energy storage market. Additionally, this partnership will streamline supply chain integration and facilitate resource sharing, thereby enhancing joint competitiveness in the global industry.

The partnership was formalized at Hithium headquarters in Xiamen, China, marking a significant milestone in the companies' collaborative efforts.

"We are excited to partner with Samsung C&T as we work together to address the evolving energy storage landscape," said Nazar Yi, Vice President of Hithium. "This collaboration will not only strengthen our capabilities but also accelerate the deployment of innovative energy solutions on a global scale."

About Hithium

Founded in 2019, Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple "intelligent" production facilities, Hithium's innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is headquartered in Xiamen, China, with locations in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, Dubai, New York, California and Dallas. To date, Hithium has shipped 50+ GWh of BESS products (cells, systems, and others), ranking as the Tier 1 BESS supplier and the top 5 global market share.

About Samsung C&T Corporation

Samsung C&T Corporation is a global leader in engineering, construction, trading, and investment, committed to creating sustainable solutions for a better future. Established in 1938 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, the company operates across diverse industries, including infrastructure development, renewable and nuclear energy and real estate. With an unwavering focus on innovation, quality and sustainability, Samsung C&T leverages its extensive expertise and global network to deliver transformative projects and solutions across 44 countries in 122 offices worldwide.

SOURCE HiTHIUM Energy Storage