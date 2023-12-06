SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In security risks, ransomware and malware attacks threaten to disrupt operations, jeopardizing customer data and organizational reliability. In response to these challenges, the cybersecurity community turns to a stalwart defender: Identity and Access Management (IAM). Gartner recognizes privileged accounts as a prime target for cyber attackers, making the management and security of these accounts crucial to preventing unauthorized access and potential security breaches. Gartner also keeps an eye on emerging trends in the IAM space, including the integration of IAM with other security solutions, cloud-based IAM, and the use of artificial intelligence to enhance IAM capabilities. Now, what underlies the fundamental necessity for Identity and Access Management?

HIWARE by NETAND: Transforming IAM Landscape with Automated Solutions

A substantial number of reported security incidents trace back to lapses in user activity management. Inaccurate access grants and the misuse of root accounts emerge as primary concerns. However, the solution lies in the efficiency gained through the management of user access and activities. Enter a standout player in this field – a company and solution poised to address the of user management.

NETAND, a notable IAM vendor with over 3,000 global references, has been at the forefront of delivering innovative IAM solutions since its incorporation in 2007. Originally based in South Korea, NETAND has garnered attention in global markets, including the Asia Pacific regions where their global footprint starts. With a strong commitment to expansion, NETAND has recently forged partnerships with a great number of new collaborators across Southeast Asia, further solidifying its presence in the region. Looking ahead, the company is poised for substantial growth, with plans to triple its partnerships in the coming year.

This strategic move not only showcases NETAND's commitment to global collaboration but also positions the company as a key player in addressing cybersecurity challenges on an international scale. These new partnerships will undoubtedly contribute to a more robust cybersecurity landscape, as NETAND continues to extend its expertise and solutions to a broader clientele. NETAND's commitment to excellence is underscored by its recent achievement of the international standard certification for Information Security Management Systems, ISO/IEC 27001. This certification demonstrates NETAND's dedication to maintaining the highest security standards and significantly amplifies its credibility in the market. Organizations seeking IAM solutions can now rely on NETAND for cutting-edge technology and adherence to globally recognized security protocols.

Addressing the cybersecurity challenges, NETAND's flagship solution, HIWARE, sets the standard for IAM with cutting-edge technology and expertise. The solution goes beyond traditional IAM functionalities, offering a comprehensive Identity Management (IM) solution that employs an automated and integrated approach to managing user accounts across diverse systems; whether on-premises or in the active directory. HIWARE synchronizes and consolidates identity types in real-time, automating account and password management processes to enhance efficiency. The strength of HIWARE Identity Management lies in its ability to provide centralized, integrated management of all heterogeneous devices' accounts by standardized security policies. This streamlines operations and ensures a proactive approach to cybersecurity.

NETAND goes above and beyond by providing a Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution. This facilitates end-to-end management and supervision of users, controlling all accesses and operations in clients' IT infrastructure. Key features include access control, multi-factor authentication, real-time monitoring, command prohibition, and more. Both system and DBMS are supported with sophisticated functions, ensuring a comprehensive security posture. Addressing the common challenge of integrating IAM with existing systems and digital infrastructures, HIWARE seamlessly incorporates with clients' processes while prioritizing usability.

As organizations navigate complex threats in the dynamic IT industry, NETAND empowers them to simplify and automate account and access control management. With the automated solution, the IT team is relieved of manual tasks, ensuring granular access controls and permissions without compromising efficiency. In a world increasingly reliant on IT infrastructure, NETAND provides a beacon of simplicity amidst complexity, securing enterprise assets and fostering a resilient digital ecosystem. As the company continues to expand its partnerships and global presence, it stands as a testament to innovation and excellence in the ever-evolving landscape of Identity and Access Management.

